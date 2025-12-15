Is It RINO Hunting Season Yet & Success Stories In The Fight Against Cancer

The mood across MAGA right now is unmistakable. Spend five minutes on X and you can feel it. The base feels betrayed. RINOs have sold out MAGA and MAHA at every turn, and the results are impossible to ignore. No DOGE cuts. No accountability for COVID or mRNA. No justice for J6. No serious effort to secure elections or stop future fraud. Endless spending with no relief for everyday Americans.

If nothing changes, these midterms are going to be ugly. Not because people suddenly trust Democrats, but because voters are exhausted by a Republican Party that talks tough and delivers nothing. You cannot win elections by asking people to show up for disappointment.

That said, it is not all bad news. While Washington fails, real progress is happening outside the political machine. MAHA scientists and medical warriors are making serious advances in cancer research, and the evidence that alternative approaches can work is becoming harder to ignore.

The message is simple. The movement is not dead, but it is done being lied to. If leadership wants turnout, accountability has to start now.

