Lots of big news today but we are going to dig a bit into Bill Gates and his seemingly flawless timing in investing in cures or treatments for diseases. It is interesting that he invests in mosquitoes and then there is a malaria outbreak (for which he has a vax), or that he was involved in planning for COVID (he was also invested into companies that were making jabs), and so many other diseases. We will also hit as much other news as possible (there’s so much today) and get all the info with a biblical perspective from our friend Melissa RedPill. Make sure to join us!

On today’s show we have the incredible Melissa Redpill joining us. We kick things off with our favorite subject, Bill Gates. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investments in vaccine development and distribution, particularly in Africa and India, coincide suspiciously with outbreaks of diseases such as polio, Ebola, and malaria. For instance, between 2007 and 2010, the Foundation funded experimental polio vaccines in Africa, followed by outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), as documented by the World Health Organization. Similarly, Gates’ funding of Ebola vaccine trials in 2014 preceded a surge in Ebola cases, and his support for Oxitec’s genetically engineered mosquitoes, intended to combat malaria, was followed by malaria outbreaks in Florida and Texas in 2023, as reported by the CDC. Most recently, from 2021 to 2023, Gates’ investments in genetically modified cattle ticks align with a 41.3% surge in alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a tick-borne illness causing red meat allergies, per CDC data from 2017–2021. These patterns, while not conclusive evidence of causation, demand scrutiny, particularly given Gates’ simultaneous investments in lab-grown meat and treatments for tick-borne diseases, such as Pfizer’s doxycycline.

We also explore the troubling implications of bioengineered vectors, such as ticks and mosquitoes, potentially used to deliver vaccines or induce health conditions. Reports, including those from Alex Jones, suggest Gates’ involvement in bioengineering ticks linked to AGS, aligning with globalist agendas to reduce meat consumption, as articulated by the World Economic Forum. Furthermore, Gates’ funding of Event 201 in 2019, coupled with his investments in BioNTech and Pfizer, raises questions about foreknowledge and profiteering. Then there’s the bioweapons labs in Ukraine, supported by U.S. funding.

This discussion extends to the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) in perpetuating controlled narratives. AI systems, programmed to reflect mainstream consensus, often suppress dissenting voices, as seen in social media censorship. Melissa Redpill gets into the alarming instance where AI reportedly blackmailed a scientist, illustrating its potential for manipulation absent a moral framework. This shows the need for critical thinking, rooted in human reasoning and divine guidance, rather than reliance on soulless technology.

Melissa Redpill cites Genesis 5, Isaiah 65, and the Book of Jubilees, she envisions a “golden age” where humanity, freed from harmful interventions like GMOs and vaccines, will live extended, healthy lives akin to Methuselah’s 969 years. She references Abraham and Sarah’s miraculous conception as a metaphor for humanity’s potential to overcome current reproductive challenges, exacerbated by COVID-19 vaccines. Revelation 20 promises a first resurrection where the faithful will reign with Christ, immune to the “second death,” offering hope for a restored world.

We also address alternative health solutions, such as acupuncture and neural therapy, which have proven effective for conditions like AGS and Lyme disease. These therapies contrast sharply with conventional medical approaches, which often exacerbate health issues, as seen in the case of a bodybuilder’s death linked to forced vaccination, reported on the Died Suddenly channel.

Folks, we need to stay vigilant against those who profit from human suffering while keeping our faith strong. As we navigate these turbulent times, marked by pestilence and deception, we hold fast to the hope that truth and justice will prevail.

The Insanity of Genetically Engineered Foods Well, I mean, listen, I'm I'm I am close. I'm not pure carnivore, but I'm not far off of it. I mean, I don't right now. And this is kind of my take on it, Melissa. So right now, if we look at the plants, the plant-based foods, the problem is that if you, let's say you want to buy wheat or whatever. Well, it's all genetically engineered. You can't buy natural wheat or wheat products. You can't buy natural corn or corn products. You can't buy natural soy or soy. It's all genetically engineered. Glyphosate is a great example. Glyphosate kills everything except for one, except. for the fact that we've genetically engineered seeds so that they're immune to it. That way we can spray this cancer-causing poison everywhere and still have the crops grow. We literally bioengineered the food so that we could spray poison. Why would we do that? How about just don't spray the poison? You know, I mean, it's insanity. So the attack on our health.

Global Healing

Support all of Tom's sponsors and partners at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

🔗 https://globalhealing.com/pages/tom-renz

Truth. Strength. Real Wellness.

Tom Renz—attorney, author, and freedom fighter—has partnered with Global Healing to launch the Global Wellness Forum, uniting experts and advocates for health sovereignty.

💬 “Courage is not the absence of fear—it’s the willingness to face fear.” – Tom Renz

Dulsa Botanical Sweetener

🍃 The Sweetener Your Body Deserves 🍃

👉 https://dulsalife.com/?bg_ref=rxUtFRcgyI

| CODE: RENZ for 5% OFF

Ditch sugar. Skip the fake stuff.

DULSA is sweetness with benefits.

🌱 Yacon Root + Allulose + Monk Fruit = clean, natural taste

🦠 90% probiotic potency for gut health

🩸 Blood sugar balance support

🔥 Helps reduce inflammation

⚖️ Weight management friendly

Keto ✔ Vegan ✔ Paleo ✔ Diabetic-Friendly ✔

✨ Sweeten coffee ☕

✨ Upgrade smoothies 🥤

✨ Bake better 🍪

No aftertaste. No crash. Just feel-good fuel.

Shop now & sweeten smarter.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare