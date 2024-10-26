Last weekend I spoke at the Reawaken America Tour stop in North Carolina. As an attorney I spend an immense amount of time reading and attempting to understand the laws we have. In fact a major part of my practice is outside the court - working to ensure the laws we have are good. To that extent, the topic I discussed in North Carolina was critical and something very few people realize; fixing America is not complicated - there’s just no political will to do it.

A few years back I worked with Missouri State Representative Holly Jones to promote a bill that would have blocked the use of mRNA poisons in the food supply. While that bill was ultimately defeated because big pharma lobbyists bought off too many Missouri GOP officials, the bill itself was incredibly viral, facilitated a global discussion, and did it all in under 2 pages. This same strategy can and should be used across the country to fix a number of issues.

For example, here’s a slide referencing the wars we are dealing with and some very easy legislative solutions I think would receive support from around the country:

As you can see, by adding a sentence or two to a funding bill Congress could shut down a number of wars. American foreign aid funds wars around the world - and then we rebuild after the war. Maybe we just stop doing that? It would only take a few sentences. And taking care of Americans before taking care of people around the world should be wildly politically popular so the 2 suggestions above seem both effective and politically feasible so why not use them?

Illegal immigration is a major issue this election season. We were told we needed some big complicated multi-billion dollar border bill but what if instead of spending more we cut spending to fix things:

The language above could be fine-tuned but it would actually save Americans money and, without that money, there would not be any incentive to be an illegal alien. I’m just guessing this language would do more to stop illegal immigration than any border bill in history. It even takes care of kids and I can’t imagine this not being politically well received.

Another hot topic this election season is states allowing non-citizens to vote. Politically, even Democrat voters don’t want illegals voting so this should be a no-brainer. Here’s my suggestion:

Most states take in massive amounts of federal funding. Cutting funding for states allowing illegals to vote would end that problem very quickly and would save us money in the process. A win/win!

As a Trump supporter I think the weaponization of the justice system is appalling. Republicans control the House and ending that weaponization would have been very easy had they included this in the last spending bill:

This language was a bit rough and certainly could be fine tuned but imagine how helpful that could have been for Trump. Further, the obviously corrupted justice system would have been prevented from continuing their quest to interfere with the election.

When I present solutions like this to elected officials they usually scoff, send them to their lobbyist buddies to try and figure out a way to oppose them, and then tell me these things cannot work for various nonsensical reasons. So I am presenting this to you. Read these and tell me why they would not work. It’s not magic, the law is whatever it says it is and these laws would save money, be politically popular, and fix real issues in real ways. The question I have is why can’t we make use of these easy solutions, or more appropriately, who’s paying our elected officials off to pretend they are solving problems when they are simply trying to perpetuate them.

