I Know the Dems Are Worse But Why Are We Fighting For Republicans Again?

The biggest story of the day continues to be the Iran war. Nothing about America, failed justice, FISA, Epstein, more mRNA, no deportations, etc. Wasn’t 2024 about America first? Why are we distracted about a foreign war we were not supposed to have? We the people need to get back to American issues. We may not have anyone listening to us about foreign wars but we can still talk about what we want (for now). If the GOP doesn’t want to do the same then we need to remake the GOP.

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