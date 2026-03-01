How To MAHA When The World Isn’t

Today I said something that I wish was not true. The MAHA agenda felt like a distant memory in the State of the Union. Instead of a serious national conversation about chronic disease, food toxicity, metabolic collapse, and medical transparency, we are talking about expanding immunity for glyphosate manufacturers and continuing development of mRNA platforms. If we are honest, health was not just sidelined. It was ignored.

We walked through the contradiction. You cannot claim to care about public health while shielding chemical manufacturers from liability and accelerating novel genetic technologies without long term safety data. That is not reform. That is business as usual. And if MAHA is going to mean anything, it has to show up in policy, not just campaign rhetoric.

That is why I brought on my good friend Jonathan Group from Global Healing. At the end of the day, government policy matters, but our health is still our responsibility. We talked about what it means to live well in an unhealthy world, how to think critically about what you put into your body, and why resilience starts at the individual level. If the institutions are not going to protect your health, you must.

