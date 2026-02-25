Hospital Homicides, Medical Kidnapping, mRNA, and the Return of FEMA Camps

The reason most of you know my name in the first place. COVID. The lockdowns. The hospital protocols. The vaccine mandates. The lies. That fight did not end. It just moved out of the headlines. The machinery is still there. The incentives are still there. And because nobody went to jail and trillions changed hands, you better believe there will be another so-called emergency.

On today’s show I brought on my friend Laura Bartlett, who has been on the front lines helping families navigate hospital abuse and the COVID murder protocols. During COVID, we watched hospitals override patient wishes, push deadly protocols, and ignore informed consent. Laura has been helping people fight back in real time.

Her focus is practical. If you walk into a hospital without preparation, you are stepping into a system designed to move fast, document little, and protect itself. We discuss how most people think they are getting informed consent, but in reality they are signing broad intake forms that can be twisted into blanket permission.

Laura laid out a proactive strategy. A structured “I do not consent” document process designed to create formal notice, documented delivery, and a clear paper trail. Not emotional arguments. Not yelling at nurses. Notice. Documentation. Evidence. The kind of structure that actually matters if you end up in court.

As an attorney, I can tell you this much. Notice is everything. Evidence is everything. If you want your no to mean no, you better be able to prove you said it clearly and that they received it. That is how you turn a debate into a liability problem for a hospital.

We also drew an important parallel. What happened in hospitals during COVID is not that different, legally speaking, from what we are seeing in certain child protective cases. When the state starts deciding it knows better than you about your body or your child, you have a systemic problem. And that problem does not fix itself.

On top of that, we talked about the insanity of pushing mRNA into flu shots. There is no long-term safety data. There is no legitimate emergency. And yet the machine keeps rolling. You cannot call yourself pro-health while green-lighting experimental technology without gold standard science. It does not work that way. Truth is truth, regardless of which administration is in power.

