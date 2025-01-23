I am very proud of Annie and our family’s journey with cancer. Stage 4 cancer is generally viewed as unbeatable but we beat it. That’s not to say it couldn’t come back but we are good at the moment. This Substack is from Annie and I’m very glad to share it.

Annie published this on the For God Family Country Newsletter this morning:

I cannot believe I’m writing this.. Four and a half months ago things were not looking good to this week’s news!! My journey from battling breast cancer and facing liver involvement to reaching 'No Evidence of Disease' is a testament to the power of God!! With him I was given the strength of resilience, courage, and faith. Every step, no matter how challenging, led me to this moment of triumph. Let my story serve as a beacon of hope for others walking similar paths, reminding them that healing is possible, and brighter days do lie ahead. I'm living proof that strength and determination can lead to miracles." I am deeply grateful for all your prayers, love, and support throughout this journey. Your kindness and faith have been a source of strength and comfort, lifting me up in my hardest moments. I truly believe your prayers have made a difference, and I carry that gratitude in my heart every day. Thank you for standing with me and believing in my healing. Thank you for lifting Tom and our boy’s up in prayer!! Cancer affects everyone in the household!! So we as a family are celebrating God’s WIN!!

