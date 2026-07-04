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Andrew Devlin
11h

Happy Independence Day to you as well, Tom!

One of the biggest challenges I see is the breakdown of law and order in this great nation. We used to all believe that illegal behavior was to be punished with real consequences rather than just wrist slapping. This has been a significant problem that accelerated during my 75 years of life.

I was treated like a criminal when I acted like one in my teenage years. The consequences of my actions led me to straighten up and fly right. Since then, I’ve seen a decline in law enforcement, especially among the young. My son died of an overdose at a time when he rightfully should have been incarcerated.

I wrote the following essay contrasting my experience with his after his death.

The collapse in law enforcement is especially stark considering that I was dealt harshly by New York and his leniency was compliments of supposedly conservative South Carolina.

https://andrewdevlin.substack.com/p/spare-the-rod-spoil-the-adult?r=ugzy3&utm_medium=ios

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