I grew up in the 80s. For anyone reading this under 30, that’s the 1980’s. Times were different then. Cell phones didn’t exist, microwave ovens were new and not that common, a giant TV had a 27 inch screen, we said the pledge of allegiance at school, and if there was a bully on the playground you fought back. In those days we were taught that critical thinking was, well, critical, and that there were things worth fighting for. Even kids knew that there was right and wrong and that our nation stood for freedom and that is the right thing to do.

Times have changed. TVs are bigger, we are constantly connected and a swipe away from a video call with the people we love, everyone has a microwave and probably an air fryer, but our kids no longer say the pledge of allegiance and if a kid stands up against a bully he will likely be suspended or expelled and maybe arrested. Times have indeed changed and some things are better but some are definitely worse.

Share

As a dad, when I think of the “progress” that has happened over the course of my life, I wonder if my parents and grandparents saw and felt the same mix of hope and concern. I wonder if they saw progress with the potential to make life better for everyone but also regression in the form of declining respect for the Constitution and freedoms our forefathers fought to preserve.

At this point, on our nation’s 250th birthday, I believe we stand at a precipice. The Constitution is under attack. Legally speaking, our government has reached unthinkable levels of corruption. On the heels of government officials working with private entities to manufacture a “virus” that set up a stolen election, millions of deaths, and trillions of dollars of economic destruction, we see our administrative agencies and Congress pushing for even more public private partnerships that are plainly being used to circumvent the Constitution. There is no accountability for elites anywhere and many people are asleep, seemingly oblivious to the reality that unless people are held accountable for stealing elections, ignoring the Constitution, or making diseases to sell “vaccines” they will continue to do so. And unless the Constitution is held up as an immovable foundation for our culture, society, and legal system, that foundation will collapse.

Things are difficult but hope is not lost. We the people still hold the power to reverse the decline - to get back to the Constitutional Republic a group of heroes earned for us 250 years ago. It will require determination, hard work, and a willingness to sacrifice. Not so severe as the sacrifices made by the heroes that fought for and earned our nation, but real work. Doing that work, however, is necessary so our children do not have to sacrifice in the way our founding fathers did.

On this 250th birthday of America, I pray that we the people can come together in remembrance of our history. In remembrance of the sacrifices so many paid that we could live in the freest and best nation in the world. And I pray that we find the strength in the knowledge of our history to truly stop the decline and come together, not as Democrats, Republicans, or political fanboys, but as citizens of the greatest nation on earth in pursuit of real truth and equal justice under the law.

God bless everyone on this 250th Fourth of July and may our nation be even more blessed in the future.

Leave a comment

If you believe in the work we’re doing and want to help us continue exposing corruption and defending freedom, please consider supporting our efforts at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. Your support makes this fight possible.