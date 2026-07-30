Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Tom Renz’s Newsletter

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Guess Why Flock Is Being Replaced By Axon To Spy On Us & Why Fauci Belongs In Jail

Flock cameras are rightly being excoriated on social media and people are in an uproar about the destruction of the 4th Amendment. The problem is that instead of doing away with spying, our government is just going from Flock cameras to Axon cameras. Why you ask? Well - we figured it out. Also, we all know Fauci belongs in jail but do you really realize why? I put together a list of some of the crimes he may be guilty of. I’m really excited about this show!

Nutrition Elements

Show Sponsor: Nutrition Elements

We’re excited to welcome Nutrition Elements as the newest sponsor of The Tom Renz Show!

At Nutrition Elements, wellness starts with a routine that makes sense. They offer thoughtfully formulated products designed to support better sleep, focus, recovery, energy, stress relief, and everyday wellness—including functional mushrooms, CBD products, gummies, topicals, and more. Their products are third-party tested and built around helping people find the right fit for their wellness goals.

Please support the companies that support independent voices like The Tom Renz Show.

👉 Visit ⁠Nutrition Elements and explore their full line of wellness products. https://nutritionelements.com/

Be sure to follow them here on substack, they have a great free newsletter:

Nutrition Elements Newsletter
Finding Freedom Again: Bill’s Story of Trusting a Natural Path
Recently, I had the privilege of speaking with Bill, who has been using Nutrition Elements products for a little over a year. Our conversation was about finding confidence again, exploring natural alternatives, and discovering that sometimes the right product can become an important part of a daily wellness routine. Bill’s story is one of persistence, p…
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2 days ago · 25 likes · Evan Bosma

Thank you, Nutrition Elements, for partnering with us—we’re excited to have you on board!

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And if you want the full breakdowns, the deeper research, and the uncensored analysis behind these stories, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers make this work possible.

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