Guess Why Flock Is Being Replaced By Axon To Spy On Us & Why Fauci Belongs In Jail

Flock cameras are rightly being excoriated on social media and people are in an uproar about the destruction of the 4th Amendment. The problem is that instead of doing away with spying, our government is just going from Flock cameras to Axon cameras. Why you ask? Well - we figured it out. Also, we all know Fauci belongs in jail but do you really realize why? I put together a list of some of the crimes he may be guilty of. I’m really excited about this show!

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