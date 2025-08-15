Gerrymandering, Schiff, and the Politics of Perception - The Corrupt Left

Politics is perception - that is well established. Look at the George Floyd riots - they were not what they appeared at all and not even based on a true narrative. Regardless, the reality is that the manipulation of public perception is the core of all politics and that is why the deep state spends so much time and money on manipulating the public. We can see this when people like Adam Schiff leak classified info to make Trump look bad. The other side to this manipulation is controlling the vote and that is done through manipulation (bad census data) and gerrymandering. We talk about this mess today and a whole lot of other news… tune in!

We begin today’s show with the theme of this episode: politics is perception, not truth. As a CNN commentator inadvertently admitted, “Feelings don’t care about your facts.” This axiom, while misused by Democrats to try and hide their failures on issues like crime, immigration, and the economy, reveals a deeper truth about the manipulation of public sentiment. The repeal of the Smith-Mundt Act’s domestic propaganda ban under President Obama in 2012, via the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) amendment, marked a turning point. Originally enacted in, the Smith-Mundt Act was gutted, allowing government produced materials intended for foreign audiences to be accessed by domestic journalists and researchers. This loophole, as I see it, raises a novel legal question: can discovery in federal litigation distinguish between propaganda and factual government statements? This question, untested in courts, underscores the potential collapse of judicial trust if government lies are legitimized, undermining the rule of law itself.

The manipulation of perception extends beyond propaganda to orchestrated public displays. A recent Gateway Pundit article exposed Crowds on Demand, a company offering “crowds for hire” to stage protests and rallies, reporting a 400% surge in the D.C. area inquiries to oppose President Trump’s policies. Founded by Adam Swart, this enterprise boasts of shaping public opinion for leftist causes, from anti-LGBT discrimination campaigns to foreign government PR stunts. Such manufactured crowds expose how Democrats craft false narratives, relying on paid actors to simulate grassroots support. This practice, I argue, is not just unethical but a direct assault on democratic authenticity, as it deceives the public into believing in artificial movements.

We also addressed allegations of electoral manipulation, particularly gerrymandering. Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted efforts by Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder to manipulate congressional maps, citing a 2018 Florida case where DeSantis vetoed a legislature’s map to propose a fairer alternative. The 2020 Census, skewed under Obama’s influence, further distorted representation, with states like Connecticut showing zero Republican seats despite 41.9% of votes for Trump. While Obama enjoys presidential immunity, Holder may not, raising questions about potential criminal liability for census fraud, an issue that is deserving of investigation.

We also tackled allegations against Representative Adam Schiff, accused by a career intelligence officer of planning to leak classified information to harm President Trump. This whistleblower’s testimony, contrasted with the media’s dismissal of its credibility, mirrors the ongoing hypocrisy we saw in the Kavanaugh hearings, where unverified claims were amplified while substantiated allegations against Democrats are ignored. This double standard, rooted in the perception-over-reality paradigm, further exposes their reliance on media collusion to shield their misconduct.

Finally, we touched on the Epstein case, a festering wound in public trust. Despite overwhelming evidence of Epstein’s child trafficking, efforts to tie Trump to the scandal are everywhere, even as most Americans demand the release of Epstein’s files. Trump dismissing this as a “leftist scam,” is alienating his base. As an attorney and a patriot, I implore the President to pursue justice against those who manipulated evidence and the elite perpetrators who need to be behind bars. We the people must demand accountability.

Legal Loopholes & Government Propaganda Exposed Now, I think there's a really interesting legal question that I haven't seen. Does that mean that if we pull discovery on the federal government, that we would be able as lawyers to ask whether this was produced as part of the amended Smith-Munt Act, or whether this was actually true material intended for domestic audiences, because you can distinguish the two. I don't think that's ever been asked. And frankly, it's kind of one of my more brilliant legal ideas, which is saying a lot. I have a few very good ideas on that. But this is a very, very important question. Now, of course, the fact checkers like to say, no, it wasn't repealed, it wasn't repealed. It's still there. No, it essentially was modified in a way where it became irrelevant. If the government can provide this propaganda to domestic news outlets, then the government's going to disseminate it, and they're going to essentially put it out there. And that's what's going to happen, and that's going to become the dominant narrative. And that's what was used to allow our government to manipulate everybody with COVID, with all these other things, right? Now, ACLU and some of these others say that this gives people more access to government information. That is insane. This is propaganda that's specifically designed to influence, and it's out there for that purpose.

