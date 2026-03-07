I hosted a roundtable on Geoengineering last week because it’s time to fight this head on. For years, people were told they were crazy for noticing what was happening overhead. Now the question is not “is geoengineering real” but “who is doing what, under what authority, with what materials, and how do we stop it and remediate the damage.” Our panel brought lawyers, doctors, farmers, and researchers together with one goal: move this out of the internet argument box and into evidence, law, and action.

Watch the full discussion here: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1NGararXQOgJj?s=20

Why this conversation is no longer optional

We started with what ordinary people can see with their own eyes: persistent, spreading aircraft trails that crisscross and fan out into haze and cloudlike cover, often in patterns that do not resemble typical commercial routes. Multiple panelists described the same lived observation from different parts of the country. That matters because the first step in any accountability fight is establishing that the public is not imagining things, and that there are identifiable, documentable atmospheric impacts worth investigating.

At the policy level, the terminology is real and it is not a secret. The EPA itself uses terms like solar radiation modification (SRM) and identifies subcategories such as stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening, and cirrus cloud thinning, while also describing uncertainties and potential risks. That does not prove any specific “spraying program” is happening over your house on a given day, but it does prove the topic is not fantasy. It is part of modern climate and atmospheric policy discussions.

What the panel agreed on, and what we demanded

This roundtable was not a philosophical debate. The consensus points are fact driven:

Transparency first. If governments, universities, or contractors are conducting atmospheric interventions, the public has a right to know what is being done, where, when, by whom, and under what legal authority. Evidence must be court usable. Photos, videos, flight data, and sampling need to be collected in a way that can stand up in litigation. Health, agriculture, and property impacts are the leverage points. When contaminants settle onto land, into water, and into lungs, this stops being “climate policy” and becomes a rights issue. We act locally and federally. State bills can signal political will and create investigative frameworks. Federal action matters because airspace and aviation regulation are primarily federal domains.

The “language war” and why it matters legally

Several panelists emphasized a dynamic most normal people miss: language is used to shut down attention before evidence can be discussed. We talked about how search engines and mainstream framing often label inquiry as a “conspiracy theory,” which is not an argument. It is a compliance mechanism. From a litigation standpoint, the