In May 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14292, “Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research,” and it was widely reported as a ban on gain-of-function research ([White House](https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/improving-the-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)). Fourteen months later, the implementation policy the order actually called for has been released, and it confirms something the initial coverage missed: the order never banned domestic gain-of-function research at all. It suspended it, on a deadline, until a new licensing structure could be built to let it continue. That structure now exists. The government’s own documents lay out exactly how it works, who built it, and why.

On July 28, 2026, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released the implementation policy required by that executive order. Secretary Kennedy said the policy means “we are ending federal support for dangerous gain-of-function research and replacing weak oversight with clear, enforceable safeguards” ([Washington Times](https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/28/hhs-adopts-policy-limit-virus-research-gain-function-experiments/)). NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya put his name on the announcement as well ([NIH](https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/nih-director/statements/announcement-release-us-government-policy-stopping-high-risk-life-sciences-research)). Read the press releases and the fight sounds over. Read the policy itself, and a different picture emerges.

What the executive order actually said

Section 3 of Executive Order 14292 bans federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research conducted by foreign entities in “countries of concern” like China, or in other countries without adequate biosafety oversight. That is the provision most coverage focused on. Section 3(b) is the one that matters more: domestic, federally funded dangerous gain-of-function research is not banned. It is suspended, and only until the administration finishes writing a new governing policy ([White House](https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/improving-the-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)).

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Section 4(a) then gives OSTP 120 days to rewrite the Biden administration’s 2024 dual-use research policy. Section 4(b) gives OSTP 90 days to rewrite the “Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening” so it takes what the order calls a “commonsense approach” to letting synthetic biology providers keep operating. Section 5 orders a tracking system — not a shutdown — for gain-of-function research that isn’t even federally funded. None of that reads as a ban. It reads as a set of instructions for keeping domestic gain-of-function work running while building a more defensible oversight structure around it. That reading was published in real time, within days of the order’s signing, in both a public statement and a recorded interview breaking down Sections 3(b), 4(b), and 5 specifically ([X/@RenzTom](

[Vigilant Fox](https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/disturbing-fine-print-reveals-new)).

Who was actually directed to write the policy

This is the point that got lost in the coverage of last week’s announcement, and it matters because it determines where accountability actually sits. Executive Order 14292 does not task the Secretary of Health and Human Services with writing the new gain-of-function policy. It tasks the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Section 4(a) is explicit: “the Director of OSTP, pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 6627 and in coordination with the APNSA and the heads of relevant agencies, shall revise or replace” the 2024 dual-use research policy ([White House](https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/improving-the-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)). Sections 3(a) and 3(b), governing the interim suspension itself, follow the same chain of command: OSTP acts “in coordination with” the Office of Management and Budget and the National Security Advisor, and only “in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the heads of other relevant agencies.” Consultation is not authorship. The order places the drafting pen in the hands of the OSTP Director, currently Michael Kratsios, confirmed by the Senate 74-25 in March 2025 ([White House OSTP](https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/information-resources/)).

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That distinction matters here because HHS and NIH leadership delivered the public rollout of the policy last week, and it would be easy to conclude from the press coverage that Secretary Kennedy authored the substance of what got released. He didn’t. Under the order’s own chain of command, he was a consulted party, not the drafting authority. The policy’s design, including the two-tier category structure discussed below, was built at OSTP’s direction. Any accounting of who is responsible for how this policy turned out belongs there, and with the White House that issued the order in the first place, not with the HHS Secretary who announced it

What the new policy actually does

The “Policy for Stopping High-Risk Life Sciences Research” was approved by OSTP on July 20, 2026, and released publicly by HHS and the State Department on July 28 ([ASPR.gov](https://www.aspr.gov/readiness-response/medical-countermeasures-biodefense/s3/high-consequence-research-oversight/USG-Policy-For-Stopping-High-Risk-Life-Sciences-Research); [State Department](https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/07/u-s-department-of-state-and-u-s-department-of-health-and-human-services-on-stopping-high-risk-life-sciences-research/)). It replaces the 2024 dual-use policy with three new categories: Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research, Potential Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research, and International Research of Concern. The American Society for Microbiology confirmed those exact category names in its own statement objecting to the policy’s breadth ([ASM](https://asm.org/press-releases/2026/july/asm-statement-on-usg-high-risk-life-sciences-resea)).

The second category is the one the announcements did not emphasize. As the Washington Times reported after reviewing the policy, “Actual DGOF research is barred. Potential DGOF research — where a biological agent might be modified in worrying ways — is still allowed, but subject to a new third-party review process” ([Washington Times](https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/28/hhs-adopts-policy-limit-virus-research-gain-function-experiments/)). That is not a ban on gain-of-function research. It is a licensing scheme for it. A project sorted into “Potential DGOF” instead of “DGOF” does not lose funding — it is referred to a new review board and, once that board is operational, cleared through an approval pathway.

The NIH’s own implementation notice confirms the mechanism on its face: “as soon as departments and agencies have promulgated implementation guidance and the review mechanisms defined in this Policy have been established, the suspension of federally funded DGOF, per section 3(b) of the EO, will be lifted and projects flagged as potential DGOF research can be processed as described in the Policy” ([NIH Notice NOT-OD-26-101](https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-26-101.html)). The suspension being credited as a win this week is a placeholder that expires the moment the review board OSTP was ordered to build is stood up. CIDRAP reports that implementation apparatus is now slated to be running by mid-November 2026 ([CIDRAP](https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/dual-use-research/feds-shut-down-dangerous-gain-function-research-tighten-oversight-foreign)). Even Johns Hopkins biosecurity researcher Gigi Gronvall, no ally on the underlying policy question, told the American Chemical Society’s C&EN that the policy functions as “part of stopping infectious disease research” from a working scientist’s perspective — she and this piece agree on what the document does, and disagree only on whether that is desirable ([C&EN](https://cen.acs.org/policy/dgof-pathogen-disease-covid-fauci/104/web/2026/07)).

The upshot: this is not what the press release described. It is a bureaucratic structure that allows gain-of-function research to continue under a new name, with a review board substituting for the political cover a genuine ban was supposed to provide. That structure traces back to Section 4(a) of the executive order and the OSTP Director tasked with executing it, not to the department that announced the finished product.

Why the timing isn’t a coincidence

This policy landed in the same week Dr. Anthony Fauci sat in front of Senator Rand Paul’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment 106 times, declining to answer a single question about his handling of the pandemic ([NBC News](https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/dr-fauci-invokes-fifth-amendment-over-100-times-during-senate-hearing-267466821581)). Paul had just released a 1,141-page tranche of Fauci’s pandemic-era diary entries from December 2019 through December 2022 ([Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fauci-face-rand-pauls-us-senate-committee-after-diary-release-2026-07-29/)), along with a separate 465-page “prequel” covering his records and email exchanges from 2001 to 2015 ([NPR](https://www.npr.org/2026/07/29/nx-s1-5910542/fauci-rand-paul-diary-coronavirus-origin-lab-leak-hearing)). When Fauci’s attorney tried to address the committee on his client’s behalf, Paul ruled him an unrecognized witness and had him removed from the hearing room ([Reason](https://reason.com/2026/07/29/at-senate-hearing-fauci-takes-the-fifth-to-avoid-accounting-for-inconsistent-statements-about-a-lab-leak/)). This is the same official who told the public in 2021 that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and who told Rand Paul directly, “You do not know what you are talking about,” when Paul pressed him on it ([Reason](https://reason.com/2026/07/29/at-senate-hearing-fauci-takes-the-fifth-to-avoid-accounting-for-inconsistent-statements-about-a-lab-leak/)).

His own diary tells a different story than his testimony did. According to the Washington Times’ review of the released pages, Fauci wrote privately that gain-of-function work “should only be done on the very special circumstances when the public health need requires it and that it needs to be done on the very restricted conditions” ([Washington Times](https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/28/hhs-adopts-policy-limit-virus-research-gain-function-experiments/)). That is, almost word for word, the exact carve-out the new policy just built for “Potential DGOF.” The official whose funding decisions are central to how this pandemic began wrote down the loophole the government has now formalized into federal regulation. Whether that is coincidence or continuity is a fair question, and the timing does not make it an easy one to dismiss.

This is not a new argument. A report published in 2022 laid out what was described as “nearly indisputable evidence that SARS-COV2 was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, China in what seemed to be a joint project between an American company (EcoHealth Alliance) and the CCP controlled Wuhan Institute of Virology” ([tomrenz.substack.com](https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/the-creation-of-sars-cov2-and-what)). A Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic reached a similar conclusion in its final report, released December 2, 2024, finding that COVID-19 “most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” and that EcoHealth Alliance, under Peter Daszak, “used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China” ([House Oversight Committee](https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/)). HHS followed through: on January 17, 2025, it formally debarred EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak from federal funding for five years ([The Epoch Times](https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/hhs-bars-ecohealth-peter-daszak-from-receiving-federal-funds-for-5-years-5794676)). The White House’s own fact sheet on Executive Order 14292 cites bat coronavirus research by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the exact kind of work the order was written to address ([White House fact sheet](https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-achieves-improved-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)). The administration’s own findings establish what caused the pandemic. That makes it harder to reconcile with a policy that leaves a path open for the same category of research to continue under new paperwork.

The legal read

Approach this the way a court would. When an order says “suspend X until we finish writing rules for X,” it has not banned X. It has set a deadline for un-suspending X. That is what Section 3(b) of Executive Order 14292 did, and it is what the July 2026 policy executed on schedule. The “Potential DGOF” category is not an accident of drafting — it is the mechanism Section 4(a) directed OSTP to build, an oversight structure for research that continues rather than research that stops. A policy that genuinely stops something does not need a review board to approve exceptions to the stop. It simply stops it. This one needed a review board because the underlying research was never going to be stopped outright. The design manages it, rebrands it as reformed, and routes the credit to whichever official delivers the announcement.

That is what happened last week. HHS and NIH delivered the public rollout. But the executive order’s own chain of command places the substantive decisions with OSTP, and gain-of-function research on potentially dangerous pathogens remains legal in the United States, pending review by a board that does not yet fully exist and will not be running until this fall.

Where that leaves us

The documents here speak for themselves: an executive order that suspended domestic gain-of-function research rather than banning it, a fourteen-month drafting process directed by OSTP under that order’s own terms, and a finished policy that creates a licensed pathway for the research it was billed as stopping. Secretary Kennedy’s announcement reflects the policy HHS was handed to implement, not the policy HHS was assigned to design.

Read the executive order. Read the NIH notice. The record is public, and it says what it says regardless of how the rollout was framed.

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Sources cited in this piece:

- Executive Order 14292, “Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research” — [whitehouse.gov](https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/improving-the-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)

- White House fact sheet on EO 14292 — [whitehouse.gov](https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-achieves-improved-safety-and-security-of-biological-research/)

- White House OSTP, Director Michael Kratsios bio/confirmation — [whitehouse.gov/ostp](https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/information-resources/)

- Tom Renz on X, May 6, 2025 — [x.com/RenzTom](

- Tom Renz interview, Vigilant Fox, May 8, 2025 — [vigilantfox.com](https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/disturbing-fine-print-reveals-new)

- Tom Renz, “The Creation of SARS-CoV2 and What It Means,” 2022 — [tomrenz.substack.com](https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/the-creation-of-sars-cov2-and-what)

- NIH Notice NOT-OD-26-101, July 28, 2026 — [grants.nih.gov](https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-26-101.html)

- ASPR.gov, “United States Government Policy for Stopping High-Risk Life Sciences Research” — [aspr.gov](https://www.aspr.gov/readiness-response/medical-countermeasures-biodefense/s3/high-consequence-research-oversight/USG-Policy-For-Stopping-High-Risk-Life-Sciences-Research)

- U.S. State Department / HHS joint release, July 28, 2026 — [state.gov](https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/07/u-s-department-of-state-and-u-s-department-of-health-and-human-services-on-stopping-high-risk-life-sciences-research/)

- Washington Times, “HHS adopts policy to limit virus research, gain-of-function experiments,” July 28, 2026 — [washingtontimes.com](https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/28/hhs-adopts-policy-limit-virus-research-gain-function-experiments/)

- ASM statement on the policy, July 29, 2026 — [asm.org](https://asm.org/press-releases/2026/july/asm-statement-on-usg-high-risk-life-sciences-resea)

- C&EN/ACS, “US policy severely restricts gain-of-function research,” July 31, 2026 — [cen.acs.org](https://cen.acs.org/policy/dgof-pathogen-disease-covid-fauci/104/web/2026/07)

- CIDRAP, “Feds shut down dangerous gain-of-function research, tighten oversight of foreign work,” July 2026 — [cidrap.umn.edu](https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/dual-use-research/feds-shut-down-dangerous-gain-function-research-tighten-oversight-foreign)

- NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, statement — [nih.gov](https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/nih-director/statements/announcement-release-us-government-policy-stopping-high-risk-life-sciences-research)

- House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, final report, December 2, 2024 — [oversight.house.gov](https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/)

- The Epoch Times, “HHS Bars EcoHealth, Peter Daszak From Receiving Federal Funds for 5 Years,” January 19, 2025 — [theepochtimes.com](https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/hhs-bars-ecohealth-peter-daszak-from-receiving-federal-funds-for-5-years-5794676)

- NBC News, “Dr. Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment over 100 times during Senate hearing,” July 30, 2026 — [nbcnews.com](https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/dr-fauci-invokes-fifth-amendment-over-100-times-during-senate-hearing-267466821581)

- Reuters, “Fauci to face Rand Paul’s US Senate committee after diary release,” July 29, 2026 — [reuters.com](https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fauci-face-rand-pauls-us-senate-committee-after-diary-release-2026-07-29/)

- Reason, “At Senate Hearing, Fauci Takes the Fifth,” July 29, 2026 — [reason.com](https://reason.com/2026/07/29/at-senate-hearing-fauci-takes-the-fifth-to-avoid-accounting-for-inconsistent-statements-about-a-lab-leak/)

- NPR, “Fauci, Rand Paul, diary, coronavirus origin, lab leak hearing,” July 29, 2026 — [npr.org](https://www.npr.org/2026/07/29/nx-s1-5910542/fauci-rand-paul-diary-coronavirus-origin-lab-leak-hearing)