Gain of Function is Back and Sanctioned By the Government... Just Like I Said!

I’ve been talking about the fact that Trump’s Executive Order on Gain-of-Function work was actually going to enshrine that type of work in law and, low and behold, I was right. HHS just came out with their policy on GOF and if followed Trump’s order precisely. It is filled with double speak and unnecessarily long to simply ban GOF, but that is because that was never the goal. Meanwhile, literally everything else in the country is going badly.

I simply cannot find much of anything I’m excited about and - between the RINOS and the Administration’s war on MAHA - I like many of the rest of us am sorely disappointed in what we ended up getting from the 2024 election.

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