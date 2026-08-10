Gain of Function is Back & GeoFight Updates

We are doing a short show from the road tonight with some important updates. First - let me be clear, the Trump EO on dangerous gain of function work absolutely does open the door for government funded GoF and does nothing to limit private GoF work. It was a terrible order and the implementing rule was intentionally terrible and duplicitous.

Second, GeoFight updates. As the GeoFight continues to ramp up it seems we are making people nervous. Politico just published a piece on us and it’s clear that the people pushing the global geoengineering scam are uncomfortable with the attention we are drawing to the issue. This and more as we get a show out from the road.

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