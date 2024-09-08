Photo by Agelesspix on Unsplash

I am concerned. As an ardent MAGA/Trump/America First supporter I am watching a phenomenal leader that believes strongly in making America great again facing an apparently insurmountable number of issues. Election fraud, a unified Democratic Party willing to do ANYTHING to push America into a newly communistic society, RINO never-Trumpers, corrupt insiders, and globalists are all doing anything possible to ensure that first, Trump is not elected, and second that he fails in MAGA if he is elected. This unholy alliance has unlimited resources, no fear of the law, and is willing to do anything to accomplish their goals.

It is not my intent to analyze all the opposition to MAGA in this article but rather to make a few points that I am not seeing discussed.

First, as I fought the COVID corruption - the kickoff to the great reset that resulted in the steal of 2020 and major societal upheaval in America - it became clear to me that the crooks like Fauci were part of the problem but that they would not be crooked if someone wasn’t buying them off. Going after the crooks in government is important, but unless we bring justice to the people buying them off they will just buy off more of our bureaucrats. It’s like arresting a drug user instead of a dealer.

So who is it that is buying off the politicians and bureaucrats? Well - it’s the people that can afford to. The billionaire globalist crowd are largely behind influence purchasing schemes (look into the membership of the WEF if you want a list of the most “influential” entities). By no means am I suggesting every billionaire or major company is a crooked globalist but the most influential entities are generally amongst the biggest in their respective industries. Distinguishing between the good and the bad is difficult and requires a case by case review.

The second point I want to make is that there is now talk about “bringing in the billionaires to make government more efficient.” I don’t have an issue with this if the right people are brought in but finding the right people is VERY difficult and putting people brilliant enough to be billionaires in a position of such power when they would never care about being fired and would essentially be immune from and legal repercussions for self-dealing seems like asking for trouble. Further, in light of the major push from the WEF to essentially create public/private partnerships with the legal authority of the government but without public oversight this seems like opening a door to trouble.

Third is the GOP. Many of these people are compromised by the globalists or other interests I mentioned above. There are some great people in the GOP and I certainly think we need to support the Republicans over the Democrats but Washington is largely full of blowhards and sellouts. Neither will actually fight for Trump or MAGA and the sellouts will work to put a knife in Trump’s back at every opportunity. I’m concerned about the trust and coordination between the Trump campaign and the GOP generally. Of course the campaign and GOP need to work together but Trump really needs to clean house and start calling out the sellouts. You cannot unify with a sellout. Trump may well be one of the best negotiators in history but someone committed to putting a knife in your back is never to be trusted… they can only be controlled or defeated. At this point any Republican not supporting things like the SAVE Act, speaking out about election fraud, or vocally supporting Trump should be singled out by all of MAGA and attacked publicly as a sellout.

At this point we either fight and fight hard or lose our country. We MUST unify our country but we also MUST distinguish between unifying our country and recognizing that we have no choice but to defeat those that will stop at NOTHING to prevent that unity. Freedom is on the table and we are fighting to unify our nation under the banner of freedom. There is NO negotiating with those that oppose freedom. The ONLY true path to unity for our nation is by defeating those that oppose freedom. Let’s work to unite this nation and recognize that doing so can only happen by stopping the evil people that hate what our nation stands for.

