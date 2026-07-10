Flock Cameras Need to Flock Off & Will We Use the SAVE Act to Sellout Our Soldiers?

Of all the absurd things happening right now, the Flock cameras might be amongst the worst. Literally no one likes them. People do not want cameras following them around and that’s exactly what they do. The Republican base probably hates them more than anyone yet the GOP keeps selling out on it in every state. The uniparty hates conservatives. And speaking of surveillance, Trump and the crooks in Congress are now trying to push the SAVE Act as part of the NDAA which will sell our military secrets and our intel to Israel. One of the more nefarious parts of this is that the intel sharing parts of the NDAA will allow Israeli intel to spy on Americans and share that info with our deep state spy agencies. Things are not going the right way and people still seem to think we are in a golden age… wow.

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