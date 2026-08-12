Fauci Subpoenaed & Child Trafficking

Florida AG - in collaboration with the AGs from West Virginia and Louisiana - has subpoenaed Fauci. This is a HUGE deal because Fauci’s pardon doesn’t prevent state prosecutors from putting him in jail. What we know about the subpoena is important and the Florida AG - James Uthmeier - is going to be in a position to be a true American hero. He is also going to get pressure on a profound level to sell out. Let’s see what happens.

Today an older clip of Dennis Prager is making its rounds on the internet. I’ve honestly never seen this clip and it is disgusting. The clip shows Prager arguing that a perv watching and “enjoying” animated child porn is not evil because “no one is hurt.” I literally wanted to throw up when I saw this. There is no context or excuse for this. This type of equivocation is the same sort of nonsense people use to justify protecting the Epstein child rapists. Tonight we will talk a bit about protecting kids in light of this.

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