Fauci Lied and Millions Died

One hundred eleven. That is how many times Fauci pleaded the 5th after making an opening statement and rambling about the conspiracy to get him. The Fauci testimony was borderline intolerable. He was smug, fake, and generally repulsive. His testimony was mishandled in every way possible and even the Dems are going to have a hard time arguing that after 111 5th Amendment claims that there isn’t an issue.

The problem is that no real action will be taken against Fauci. If they wanted to it would already be done. There is more than ample evidence of what he’s done and also that an ongoing conspiracy exists involving the government to cover up for and continue to push these mRNA poisons. An ongoing conspiracy means an ongoing crime and an ongoing crime means the pardon doesn’t apply.

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