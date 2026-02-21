Let us start with the obvious. If you run for office promising accountability, transparency, and a break from corporate capture, you do not get to quietly expand immunity for multinational chemical manufacturers. Yet that is precisely what we are staring at.

President Trump has issued an Executive Order that, in effect, attempts to shield glyphosate manufacturers from state law liability. I have heard the spin. I have heard the argument that this is not “immunity” in the technical sense. We lawyers can debate federal preemption doctrines and the President’s authority to guide agency litigation strategy but that debate is beside the point. The practical goal is clear. Limit or extinguish the ability of injured Americans to recover damages from manufacturers whose product has been found by juries to cause cancer. That is immunity in everything but name and it’s just another gift for elitists and global mega-corporations.