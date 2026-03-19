Epstein, Iran, & MAHA - With Andy Wakefield!

Today’s conversation was a reminder that the fight for health freedom did not begin with COVID and it certainly did not end there. I was joined by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who has spent decades standing in the fire and refusing to back down while the medical establishment, the media, and the political class tried to bury the truth about vaccine injury, autism, and the devastating consequences families have been forced to live through. Andy and I talked about the real human cost behind all of this, not just the science, not just the data, but the mothers, fathers, and children whose lives were upended while the people responsible hid behind immunity laws, propaganda, and institutional lies. What Andy has done through film is remarkable because he has found a way to tell these stories so people cannot look away anymore.

We also touched on why this moment matters so much. COVID ripped the mask off the experts and exposed just how dishonest, arrogant, and dangerous this public health machine really is. People like Fauci did more damage to the credibility of the system than any critic ever could, because they overplayed their hand and showed the world exactly how little truth mattered to them. That is why voices like Wakefield’s still matter. He has a new film project in development that is focused less on the debate itself and more on the lingering battlefield casualties, the families living with severe autism and the haunting question every parent asks: what happens to my child when I am gone? That is a question this country has ignored for far too long.

I also got into the broader political mess around us, including the absurd attacks coming from people who think asking questions about foreign war, corruption, or public health failure somehow makes you disloyal. It does not. It makes you awake. We are dealing with a system that still protects elites, still shields people like Pfizer Pam Bondi from accountability, and still tries to punish anyone who will not walk in lockstep with the approved narrative. That is why I keep saying the same thing: we do not need more blind loyalty, we need more truth, more courage, and more people willing to challenge the people in power no matter what side they claim to be on.

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