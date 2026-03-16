Election Fraud & The War In Iran

Today’s show tackles one of the most uncomfortable realities facing Americans right now. The war in Iran is unfolding quickly and the truth about what is actually happening is incredibly difficult to pin down. Governments, media outlets, and political commentators all appear to be spinning competing narratives, and frankly, many of them are not credible. Like many of you, I support our troops completely. The men and women who serve our country deserve our respect and our support. But supporting our troops also means asking serious questions about strategy, objectives, and whether the decisions being made in Washington are actually in the best interest of the United States.

What is the real path forward? What does victory even look like in a conflict like this? And most importantly, how do we ensure that America’s national interests remain the priority instead of political narratives or global agendas?

While we examine the foreign policy chaos surrounding Iran, we also turn our attention back to an issue that hits much closer to home. If Americans want to preserve this republic, election integrity must be addressed. Without fair and transparent elections, nothing else in our system functions the way it is supposed to.

That is why I am joined today by my friend Captain Seth Keshel, one of the leading voices in the fight for election transparency. Seth has spent years analyzing voting data, election systems, and statistical anomalies across the country. His work has sparked serious conversations about the integrity of our electoral process. We discuss the data, the patterns he has uncovered, and the solutions that must be pursued if Americans want confidence in their elections again.

Seth is also the author of the Amazon bestselling book The American War on Election Corruption: The Crusade to Restore Trust in Voting, which lays out the evidence and the roadmap for restoring election integrity in the United States. If you care about the future of this country, it is worth reading.

Be sure you are following Seth’s substack here as well:

You can check out Seth’s book here:

https://www.amazon.com/American-War-Election-Corruption-Crusade/dp/B0GQM7XW15

This is a big conversation that touches on foreign policy, national security, election integrity, and the future of American governance. If you want real discussion without the spin, you will not want to miss it.

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