Drivers Licenses For Illegals & Major Developments With Iran

We covered two issues today that may look separate on the surface but are really connected by the same failure of leadership: government that refuses to protect the American people. First, I sat down with Cole Stevens to talk about the trucking industry, Delilah’s Law, and the very real danger created by handing out commercial licenses to people who should never be behind the wheel of an 80,000 pound rig. This is not some abstract policy debate. This is life and death. When unqualified drivers who cannot properly read signs, communicate in emergencies, or meet the standards American truckers are held to get put on the road, innocent people pay the price. Cole did a tremendous job laying out how this has hurt both public safety and the livelihoods of hardworking American truckers, who remain some of the most patriotic, informed, and essential people in this country.

We also talked about the bigger picture inside trucking, and it is ugly. American drivers carried this country through COVID, kept shelves stocked, kept fuel moving, and did the hard work that made daily life possible. Then they were repaid with failed policy, cheap labor schemes, foreign manipulation, and now the looming threat of automation being used not to help workers but to replace them. That is not an accident. It is the same globalist model we see everywhere else. Squeeze the American worker, lower standards, enrich the middlemen, and then act surprised when the backbone of the country starts breaking. I have said it before and I will say it again: if you want to find real America, find a trucker. These men and women deserve better than what Washington and the bureaucrats have handed them.

We also spent time on Iran because whether people want to admit it or not, this war matters here at home. It matters at the pump. It matters to truckers. It matters to families. It matters to every American already struggling under inflation and instability. I support our troops completely, but supporting our troops does not require pretending every foreign conflict is wise, necessary, or winnable. My concern is simple: bombing a country and achieving actual regime change are not the same thing. If there is going to be any durable outcome, it has to come from the Iranian people rising up themselves. Without that, all we are doing is spending money, risking American lives, and getting dragged deeper into another mess with no clear path to victory.

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