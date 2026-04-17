So the title of today’s show is a bit dramatic but maybe not. It really is starting to feel like Doomsday in America. The economy still sucks. The war in Iran is not ending. Epstein pedos are still raping. The Dems are still criminals. The Republicans are still criminals. The uniparty runs the show. And we are still pushing mRNA poisons and the industry that makes them. Kids aren’t even safe anymore (even the ones not near Epstein pedos). I’m fussy about things and honestly kinda want to throw something at the clowns telling me I should trust a plan. It’s past time that instead of trusting, we the people stand up and start doing something to force change… it’s clearly not happening any other way.

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