Disney Princess Lindsey Graham Goes Shooting & Midterms

For anyone traveling right now I don’t have to tell you the airports are a bit of a mess. Along with that, DHS is STILL unfunded despite the essential nature of their work and the campaign promise that the GOP supported - namely - deporting illegals. The GOP has the majority but the Senate refuses to do anything and they ARE the problem. So what does the older, single, man with no kids, Senator Lindsey Graham do? He goes to Disney world to pretend to be a Disney princess… wow. How is any of this helping with midterms? I’d argue it isn’t. Things are a mess and, when you combine this with the war on MAHA, the war in Iran, the Epstein coverup, and so many other missteps, it’s getting hard to see a viable path forward for midterms. The problem is, this becomes a disaster for everyone.

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