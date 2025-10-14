On today’s show I had my good friend Lance Migliaccio from The Big Mig Show join me, and we tore into everything from the leftist corporate culture fueling chaos to whether it played a role in the tragic death of Charlie Kirk, Lindsey Halligan’s moves at the DOJ, the absolute insanity of boofing kits funded by taxpayers in Maine, and even a wild tangent on sharks. Lance and I always click because we’re both straight shooters who love America and hate the corruption rotting it from the inside out. If you’re not following @TheBigMigShow on X or catching their rumble streams, you’re missing out on real talk from real patriots.

We kicked off hot, talking Trump and the swamp creatures around him. Listen, I love Trump, and I’m still backing him when he does right, but the people orbiting him like Anthony Borla running point at the White House and Susie Wiles selling access to the highest bidder are making me nauseous. Credible reports show Borla’s influence pushing more COVID jab promotion, even as data from the CDC’s own VAERS system logs over 1.5 million adverse events from those shots since 2021, including tens of thousands of deaths per their underreported figures. And Wiles? Whispers of ambassadorships going for millions aren’t just rumors; they’ve been echoed in outlets like Politico, where insiders admit the admin’s inner circle is a pay-to-play nightmare.

Then there’s the big zero on arrests of any head-of-the-snake criminals. Ten months in, folks, and the DOJ’s batting zero on substance. Executive orders can be undone by the next Obama clone, but real change needs Congress passing laws or the DOJ locking up crooks. Neither’s happening because the system’s rigged.

We dove deep on how leftist corporate culture, bankrolled by billionaires like George Soros, stokes political violence and chaos. Remember Charlie Kirk? Soros’s Open Society Foundations poured over $32 billion into radical causes since 1979, per their own tax filings, funding DAs who let rioters walk and propaganda machines that amp up division. Did that toxic environment contribute to Kirk’s demise? Absolutely possible when corporate giants push narratives that demonize conservatives, leading to real-world threats backed by FBI stats showing a 50% spike in assaults on political figures post-2020.

Then there’s Lindsey Halligan at the DOJ. This new chick’s got potential, but her indictment on Letitia James for mortgage fraud is low-hanging fruit without the full punch. James’s scheme allegedly spans 42 years, involving fake marriages on docs and harboring fugitives, yet no RICO charges stick yet, even though federal guidelines from the DOJ’s own manual demand wire fraud and conspiracy add-ons in ongoing enterprises. Why the kid gloves? If I pulled that as a small-town Ohio lawyer, I’d be raided yesterday. Same with Adam Schiff’s alleged fraud or the J6 committee tampering with evidence, as exposed in House reports showing witness coercion. Lance and I agree: the DOJ’s got the tools, like RICO statutes upheld in Supreme Court cases like Sedima v. Imrex (1985), to dismantle networks, but no will because they’re owned.

We ranted on men’s health under attack, tying into hormone imbalances from environmental poisons. Plastics loaded with BPA, BPS, and BPF disrupt testosterone, with EPA studies linking them to reduced sperm counts in 70% of men per a 2023 Hebrew University report. Glyphosate from Bayer-Monsanto poisons soil and food, causing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in jury verdicts awarding billions, like the $2 billion Dewayne Johnson case in 2018. GMOs survive the spray but wreck our guts, and mRNA in livestock slips into organics via USDA loopholes. No wonder beta males are everywhere; kids today skip pull-ups for pronouns, obesity rates tripled since the 1970s per CDC data. That’s why I push Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support – all-natural, combats plastics and BPH, keeps you feeling like a beast at 48. Use code RENZ for discounts.

Bill Gates popped up as the villain he is, taking health advice from a pasty nerd with 27 alleged Epstein trips per flight logs unsealed in 2023 court docs. His foundation funds the same junk food system ruining flavors abroad, Italian wheat’s clean, no glyphosate allergies like here. Epstein’s island raids yielded Mossad tech and blackmail tapes, per FBI agent’s accounts in books like “One Nation Under Blackmail” by Whitney Webb, yet crickets from DOJ.

Foreign policy? Netanyahu funded Hamas with $1-2 billion via Qatar to justify ops, per Israeli media like Haaretz reports, while USS Liberty attack in 1967 killed 34 Americans, covered up by our own gov per declassified NSA docs. Israel’s great, Jews are great, but corruption’s universal, same as our pharma grift where Borla buys cancer firms post-jab turbo cancers, up 300% in some ERs per anecdotal doc reports.

And then there was the boofing… boofing wrecked us. Maine taxpayers fund kits for addicts to squirt fentanyl anally, per state health dept flyers, risking overdose as rectal absorption hits faster than veins, per NIH studies on mucosal delivery. Insane harm reduction or depopulation ploy? Either way, shame on Maine.

Tomorrow we have Senator Shane Jett joining us, he’s stopping medical kidnapping in Oklahoma – and we are working together on informed legislation, and yes, there are NO informed consent laws folks, despite Hippocratic oath and Nuremberg Code. Be sure to tune in.

