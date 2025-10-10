Did Anyone Notice the Government Shutdown? & Will Anyone Ever See Accountability?

Did anyone notice the government’s shut down? Honestly, it’s so irrelevant you could miss it, and maybe we should just keep it that way. Polls show nobody cares, shocker! Meanwhile, we’re screaming for accountability, but it’s nowhere to be found. The Comey trial? A complete joke, likely to be thrown unless something drastic happens. Investigations pile up, but no arrests, no perp walks, just snakes slithering around Trump, convincing him they’re “handling it” while we the people are fed up.

Today, we dive deep into the corruption strangling Washington. Senators cry foul when the FBI spies on them but stay silent when it’s moms at school boards or J6ers rotting in jail. Double standards? You bet. And James Comey, a man who’s dodged justice for crimes that scream treason, walks free while the system protects its own.

Then there’s the mRNA disaster, pure poison. Peer-reviewed studies, like one from the EXCLI journal, show a 23% cancer surge in jabbed folks, with breast cancer up 54%, bladder 62%, colorectal 35%. The FDA knew since 2006 these gene therapies could cause cancer, yet the lies keep coming. Worse, Trump’s team is cozying up to Pfizer’s Borla, calling him a hero while kids suffer. I love Trump, but he’s surrounded by vipers like Susie Wiles, tied to Pfizer’s lobbying machine, and Pam Bondi, who’s throwing the Comey case. J.D. Vance defending Wiles? Disgraceful. We’re not stupid, we see the deep state pulling strings.

And don’t get me started on AI. Musk’s Optimus robots are set to wipe out 100 million jobs, pushing us toward universal basic income and a smaller population. Sound familiar? It’s the globalist playbook, and we’re sprinting toward it. Trump knows vaccines are a problem, his own words on the Amish and autism prove it, but he’s dodging the root cause, blaming Tylenol instead. We need him to wake up, ditch the gatekeepers, and fight for us. Shoutout to warriors like Laura Loomer and Mary Tyler Bowden calling out this mess, demanding justice.

We’re not winning, folks, we’re losing to clever deep staters because we’re tired. But I’m not backing down. Support us at TomRenz.com and GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw to keep this fight alive. Catch the full episode for the unfiltered truth, Washington’s broken, and only we the people can fix it!

Kingdom Kandy

🔥 Kingdom Kandy – The Sweet Snack with a Purpose! 🔥

👉 https://sherwood.tv/tom-renz/

Looking for a treat that fuels your body and satisfies your sweet tooth? Kingdom Kandy by Kingdom Fuel is here! Packed with clean ingredients, essential nutrients, and delicious flavor, it’s the perfect way to snack guilt-free.

✅ High-quality, clean ingredients

✅ Satisfying & nutritious

✅ Perfect for active lifestyles

Whether you need a pre-workout boost, a mid-day pick-me-up, or just a better way to indulge, Kingdom Kandy delivers. Because you deserve a snack that works as hard as you do!

🔥 Grab yours today and taste the difference! 🔥

Support Renz Lawfare