Dems Win Mar-a-Lago Election Thanks to Wiles & Bondi’s Secret Plan

In case there is any question left as to whose side Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi are on, we now see them sending out their social media hit squad against American hero - General Michael Flynn. Last night we saw Kash Patel send out his girlfriend to post a hit piece that was promptly shared by many RINOs and even Netanyahu’s son. Today they followed it up with lots of parroting and pedo-protector king Dan Bongino. This embarrassing display is succeeding in one and only one thing - the Wiles/Bondi wing of the administration is hell-bent on ensuring massive losses in the midterms. I believe they are intentionally undermining the President as I’ve been saying since his campaign - and it’s working. We are now seeing the GOP lose in special election after election and the midterms are looking very worse as these clowns continue to start fights within the base. This all looks intentional to me and we discuss today.

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