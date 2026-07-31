Dear Diary - Anthony Fauci Belongs in Jail… But So Do a Lot Of Others

Anthony Fauci is a criminal IMHO. I absolutely cannot fathom how it is that he has not been prosecuted for all of the things he did during COVID but the reality is that if the government truly prosecutes him he will take a lot of people down with him. Fauci’s diary confirms that he lied endlessly but he wasn’t stupid. He made sure he knew where all the bodies were buried, and so I do not expect much to come from this. There will be headlines, there may even be a minor prosecution, but I believe it will all be a show. They are trying to shut down real investigations into COVID and convince us to move on but, at this point, I don’t think that will work. This plus - did you know Reagan believed people should have access to alternative cancer treatments… yes - health freedom was already under attack in the 1980s.

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