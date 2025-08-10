COVID “conspiracy theorists” were right (meaning I wasn’t a conspiracy theorist - I was just right) - the COVID jabs cause severe injury and death with no real benefit. Shocker right? Also, a new Project Veritas drop indicates Bill Barr not only publicly undermined Trump, but that he may have been actively involved pushing a RICO case against him. This is next level deep state corruption, if true, and really shows how important it is that MAGA supporters do not assume that people around Trump are working to promote his interests. Meanwhile we see another super scary virus out of China. Interestingly, this is almost entirely mosquito borne. In light of all of the Bill Gates genetic engineering of mosquitoes to become flying vaccine delivery platforms maybe we should ask if there is a tie in. Don’t miss us today!

For five years, I’ve stood in the trenches, fighting against the COVID narrative and the dangerous mRNA vaccines that have destroyed countless lives. From the earliest days in 2020 and 2021, I warned that these shots were more harmful than the virus itself, a truth now finally acknowledged by a senior HHS advisor on Steve Bannon’s War Room. This vindication, while bittersweet, confirms what we’ve known: the mRNA platform, pushed through Operation Warp Speed, has caused biochemical chaos, turbo cancers, and untold suffering. Yet, despite this admission, these poisons remain on the market, and I’m left questioning why those in power, including trusted allies, refuse to pull them and hold the guilty accountable.

The corruption runs deeper than vaccines, and it’s a betrayal that cuts to the core. I’ve called out the deep state before, and today we look at Bill Barr, once hailed as a patriot, now exposed for undermining justice. Project Veritas has revealed evidence suggesting Barr collaborated with Fannie Willis on a fraudulent RICO case against President Trump, a man I’ve supported for his achievements like zero border crossings. But Barr’s actions, shutting down 2020 election fraud probes, defending the Mar-a-Lago raid, and dismissing Trump’s claims, show him to be just another deep state player. Now, we have Pam Bondi, and I see no major arrests, no action on Epstein’s elite accomplices, and no accountability for the powerful. This forces the question: is she another Barr, promising much but delivering nothing? My faith in Trump remains, but it looks like he’s surrounded by those who manipulate and mislead, and I won’t stay silent while the guilty walk free.

We also get into what’s going on with the chikungunya virus, hyped by the CDC despite its minimal danger, and the FDA’s approval of lab-grown meat, essentially cancer cells in a tube, with no safety testing. These are symptoms of a system that’s lost its way, pushing untested poisons while ignoring the millions who have been murdered/harmed by these poisons. My work exposing the COVID lies, from Fauci’s deceptions to Pfizer’s untested vaccines, has shown me the cost of truth-telling: censorship, sanctions, and endless battles. Yet, I stand firm, urging you to support our fight at givesendgo.com/renzlaw and to question those in power. We deserve justice, not just for the vaccine victims, but for all who suffer under this corrupt system. Please share this show, join me in putting an axe to the skull of tyranny, we must demand accountability before it’s too late.

Expert Reveals Biochemical Risks of mRNA Vaccines Hi Stephen, good to see you once again. What happened is that the data had accumulated to the point where meta-analysis studies could be done. These are very comprehensive analysis and it virtually came back consistently that there was no benefit to risk ratio for taking a messenger RNA vaccine. In fact, it was more dangerous to take a vaccine than it was to contract COVID-19 and be hospitalized with it. We're now in 2022 that this data started to come out. The side effects for this essentially gene therapy was so enormous and progressive, it was difficult to fathom. And then finally, a few months ago, some of the detailed biochemistry studies started to appear in the literature. And the sudden flood of messenger RNA, it appears irrespective of what the messenger RNA insert is coding for. Just the sheer amount of number of millions of molecules of messenger RNA entering the cell is creating biochemical havoc. It's disrupting protein metabolism. It's interfering with tumor suppressor genes. It's damaging the mitochondria, the powerhouses of the cell. It had to be stopped.

Lab-Grown Meat: "Cancer In a Tube"? And I talked about this a couple of months ago. Just as a reminder, lab grown meat literally does meet the definition of cancer. And I put a thread and I actually reposted this tweet. So you can go to this tweet. And if you look in the thread, I do a full breakdown showing that lab grown meat really is essentially cancer in a tube. That's what you're eating. If you eat lab-grown meat, you're essentially eating cancer. You can argue with me, Grok tried to, I won, and it admitted that it's essentially cancer in a tube, because it is. And the FDA is, you know, they're putting this out there. There's no independent testing, nothing. And now they have fake salmon cancer meat and they're making fish cancer. The salmon cancer meat is actually, the FDA doesn't even call it salmon. They call it cultured salmon cell material. That's what you're eating. So if you eat lab-grown salmon cancer cultured material, it's not actually meat. It's officially, according to the FDA, cultured salmon cell material. Doesn't that sound delicious? Yummy. Cancer-like salmon cell material. That sounds just wonderful. And what could be wrong? What could go wrong with eating cancer? I mean... that sounds great, right?

