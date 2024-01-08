Recently, I found myself down a rabbit hole of FDA documents and holy smokes, guys - what I found is a real barn burner. I’m going to try and keep this as brief as possible so that the gravity of what I’m about to share isn’t lost in too many details. In my opinion, what I’ve discovered is nothing less than premeditated murder.
It’s crazy to even say tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Renz’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.