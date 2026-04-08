Controlling Our Own Health & Death of a Civilization?

Between microplastics, chem trails, mRNA, glyphosate, and everything else, it is hard to argue that there is not a war occurring against our health. Chronic disease rates continue to rise while medicine refuses to look at prevention and instead focuses exclusively on sick care. It is up to us to take responsibility for our own health and joining me today to discuss this is Reed Davis who will also be speaking at the NHF conference with me in a couple of weeks (join us in Dallas for the event if you can). Beyond the war on our health, we are in the middle of a real war in Iran. This war is escalating and today is a deadline with Trump claiming he will destroy the Iranian civilization if they do not back down. No one knows what will happen but I want to try and discuss this without falling into D or R talking points.

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