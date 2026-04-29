Comey Indicted (Again), Fauci’s Buddy Indicted, Is The DOJ Waking Up?

There are so many fights going on today it is crazy. From Glyphosate immunity to hog crates Congress is in the middle of a civil war and it’s pretty clear that the RINOs hate the base. Meanwhile, the DOJ has decided to file new charges against James Comey and a first ever indictment for COVID. Is the DOJ finally waking up? Should we all be elated? Well, maybe not yet. I’ll get into this tonight - make sure to tune in!

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