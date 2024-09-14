On Friday the 13th I spent sometime on an update with my friend Craig Sawyer on what is happening in Millersville, Tennessee (please find the video here). It is disturbing. What we are hearing is that this small town has been fighting hard to clean up a cesspool of corruption. Most of what they are dealing with is typical of local corruption but as the local police department continued to fight, they uncovered a core mechanism of corruption the facilitates major issues across the country such as drug and human trafficking, CCP influence, and more. Needless to say, this is creating blowback.

Several years ago, Millersville made changes. They elected new people, brought in to police, and began eradicating corruption on many levels. The new police department began to actually investigate corruption and hold people accountable. This has, needless to say, created issues in a traditional southern area filled with nepotism and a “look the other way” culture. Regardless, the police continued.

As investigations continued, Craig "Sawman" Sawyer - Marine veteran, former Navy SEAL, sniper, combat instructor and founder of Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) - began working to assist to bust a suspected child trafficking ring. Through the mutual work of the Millersville PD and V4CR, the police began to recognize an issue. It appeared that a number of people that appeared to be involved with child trafficking or facilitating child trafficking were being bought off using a very specific mechanism.

This is complex but important. Understand that child trafficking in America is a major and rarely discussed issue that few people understand but facilitating that trafficking requires money and political acquiescence. People have to look the other way. The issue come down to a question most people take for granted. Most people think our government is corrupt but if you ask how an official would be bought off the answer is typically silence. A bribe is illegal so how do you give someone money that would be recognized by tax officials that is illegal?

The answer is critical and the mechanism is the same is has been used in Arizona to pay for election fraud, in DC to keep politicians (and allegedly Biden) in line, and locally across the country. Cartels, the CCP or whatever corrupt evil doer wants control will facilitate a politician or bureaucrat getting a massive loan - frequently a home equity loan - and then pay the loan off for them. The politician or bureaucrat keep the loan money and have nothing to pay back. No one checks on who or how the loans are bing paid back so the money is effectively laundered.

Tracking or investigating this scheme is very difficult. One of the most important tools for law enforcement to use to investigate this sort of crime is the “FinCen” database. Querying this database can provide insight as to whether money laundering is occurring and that is precisely what Millersville PD was doing when the poo hit the fan.

As Millersville PD started to identify individuals that appeared, based on their investigations that included the FinCen database, to be involved in trafficking. Over 70 individuals were identified and charges were being prepared. At that point, for no reason that has yet been made clear, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (the TBI) cut their access to the FinCen Database. Then, at the same time, media and political attacks exploded. The Millersville PD appeared to be getting too close to something big and important people seemed to be getting nervous.

Since that time the attacks have considered and, after we broke this story, they escalated to the point that the TBI raided the home of local law enforcement personnel! Instead of assisting local law enforcement in stopping child trafficking these guys raided their homes, took the evidence they collected of wrongdoing, and - allegedly - even took a pee in the bathtub of one of the police officers during the raid. What is happening?

This is where the story becomes critical. Kamala Harris (as border czar) has invited illegals to come into this country and when they arrive she essentially facilitates these people being resettled across the country. This “resettling” looks a lot like child trafficking when you realize that over 300,000 children have gone missing in the past year. The illegal aspects of the resettlement program (you know - the child trafficking) requires local officials to look the other way. The people benefiting from this trafficking (the cartels and traffickers) have to buy local officials off to ignore the issue and they use the money-laundering mechanism I described above. Uncovering and/or disrupting this program is apparently unacceptable.

Further, this style of money laundering is one of the best kept secrets in our nation. It has been used to facilitate election fraud, CCP influence operations, and many other nefarious activities around our nation. If this were fully investigated there is no telling what all would be found and so a tiny little PD like Millersville has to be quashed. These investigations would show too much and may set off a series of similar investigations that would disrupt the business of corruption. In the Nashville area (Millersville is near Nashville) there are rumors of CCP influenced issues with municipal bonds that, if investigated, could potentially impact many millions and even up to billions of dollars worth of corrupt money.

Ultimately, I find these allegations to be credible and am compiling evidence. If the evidence demonstrates corruption I may get further involved personally. Regardless I intend to ask questions - especially including questions like why would the the TBI cut access to the FinCen database? Why would people applaud Millersville cleaning up corruption until they start looking at child trafficking and related corruption? Why are people attacking an entire city PD for investigating child trafficking rather than supporting them? Who is being protected and why? We intend to continue asking these questions and look forward to doing whatever we can to ensure that NO child is trafficked. That is a tall order but what’s wrong with trying?

