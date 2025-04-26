Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Allie
“We don’t need to engineer the planet. We need to protect it from those who think they own it.” Well said. These “scientists” are playing God, endangering the rest of us. And Bill Gates is the epitome of evil and needs to be locked up, hopefully in the Pit where the weather is quite hot! 🔥👺

Alex
They started spraying stuff right after ww2, a lot of it to modify weather, which they’re still doing at a massive scale. They’re damaging and killing plants, wild, crops and gardens. It’s assuredly damaging animals and people. I worry less about any reaction to stopping it than the impending destruction of life on earth. Did you know there are patents for aluminum resistant crops?? Probably meant to feed THEM after we’re gone? Thank you for bringing this up.

