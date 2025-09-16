Charlie Kirk, mRNA and Government Fraud

Today we’re diving into the cesspool of government lies, the tragedy surrounding Charlie Kirk, and even a bit of NFL griping, all while keeping it real and grounded in the legal nitty-gritty. So, grab a coffee, maybe some Cardio Miracle (use code RENZ, folks!), and let’s break it down.

First off, the big theme here is trust, or the lack thereof, when our government can’t stop lying. It’s not just a fib here or there; it’s a relentless, in-your-face assault on truth that screws with our justice system. Take the COVID shots, for example. They pushed that narrative hard, safe, effective, stops transmission, yet under oath, they admitted they never even tested if those jabs stopped the spread. Lies on top of lies! From the bat origin story to the severity of the virus, lockdowns, masks, you name it, every step was a masterclass in deception. And don’t get me started on the hospitals. People were dying not from COVID but from ventilators, midazolam overdoses, and blocked treatments like ivermectin. The government knew it, yet they kept the charade going, and that’s a major legal problem.

Why? Because when the government lies, it poisons the well of justice. I put on my nerdy lawyer hat for this one, Federal Rules of Evidence, Rule 102, says it clear as day: the purpose of evidence law is to get to the truth for a just outcome. But when the feds spew falsehoods, like claiming COVID was a death sentence to justify lockdowns, it makes it near impossible to fight them in court. I’ve been there, suing over those lockdowns, and the government’s go-to move is a 12B6 motion to dismiss, saying your claims aren’t “plausible.” If they’re lying about the facts, and courts give them the benefit of the doubt, we’re stuck behind an impenetrable wall of injustice. That’s why I’m calling for a presumption of liability when the government’s caught fibbing. If they’re going to scream “trust the science,” that science better not be fraudulent, or there should be consequences.

Now, let’s talk about the Charlie Kirk tragedy. I’m not buying the official story one bit, no lone gunman, no “tranny shooter” nonsense they think we’ll just swallow because it fits some stereotype. The details don’t add up. They say Charlie was hit with a .30-06 from 200 yards, a round that’d blow through you like a freight train. But no exit wound? No spray? Come on, that’s not how physics works. Something’s fishy, and it reeks of another government cover-up. I’m not saying I know what happened, maybe foreign interference, maybe powerful folks didn’t like Charlie’s message, but the narrative stinks, and I don’t trust a government that lies as easily as it breathes.

Speaking of lies, the reaction to Charlie’s death is sickening. Teachers are out there on TikTok and Twitter celebrating, calling him a Nazi, cheering his murder. These are the people teaching your kids! One art teacher got put on leave for saying “one Nazi down,” a biology teacher in Texas chimed in with more vile garbage. This isn’t just free speech; it’s advocating political violence, and they should be fired, not “investigated.” Compare that to a 14-year-old kid, Bryson Levy, who got it right: Charlie debated with grace, stayed calm, and never hated his opponents. That’s the difference between us and them, we fight with ideas, they resort to hate and violence.

And then, because I’m a grumpy old man who loves football, we took a detour to rip into the NFL’s new “sissy” kickoff rule. President Trump nailed it on Truth Social: it’s not football if players aren’t moving and hitting. Football’s about toughness, teamwork, and taking a hit, life lessons we’re losing in a culture obsessed with weakness. I shared a few war stories from my playing days, like leveling a linebacker into the end zone or getting knocked flat by a tiny running back. That’s the game! But now, with these rules protecting quarterbacks like they’re made of glass, it’s like we’re watching flag football. It’s not just about the game; it’s a symptom of a society gone soft, where keyboard warriors talk big but won’t face you in person.

Oh, and we had a lighter moment with a wild story about a guy in a movie theater peeing on a kid during Demon Slayer. The dad and others beat the tar out of him, can’t say I blame them. Not condoning violence, but mess with a man’s kid, and you’re asking for trouble.

So, folks, that’s the show, government lies screwing justice, a cover-up around Charlie Kirk’s death, teachers cheering murder, and a rant about the wussification of football and culture. We’ve got to demand truth, hold liars accountable, and bring back some grit. God bless, and rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.

