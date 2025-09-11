Charlie Kirk - May His Memory Be Eternal

“Charlie Kirk has been shot and it is not looking good. I’m praying hard for Charlie and ask everyone else to do so as well. As of the time of writing he has not been reported to have gone home to heaven so let’s ask God to give him more time.” -The Tom Renz Show LIVE on 9.10.25 at 4pm est.

Today my heart is heavy as I come to you with a somber reflection on the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a true patriot, a devoted husband, and a loving father. On this episode of The Tom Renz Show, we grappled with the devastating news that Charlie was shot in the neck while speaking in Utah, a horrific act that has shaken us to our core. As I sit here, my voice trembles not just with anger but with profound sadness for a man who stood fearlessly for freedom, for family, and for the future of our nation.

Charlie was only 31, yet he carried the wisdom and courage of someone far beyond his years. He was a beacon for the youth, someone who understood their hopes and fought tirelessly to preserve the values that make America great. To see him struck down in such a calculated, evil way, shot from 200 yards away, likely in the jugular, designed to kill, leaves me sick to my stomach. His wife, Erica, and their beautiful children were there, witnessing this nightmare. I can’t fathom the pain they’re enduring, and my prayers are with them, asking God to wrap them in His comfort during this unimaginable time.

The reports came in fast and conflicting. Early on, we heard Charlie was stabilized, and we clung to hope, praying for a miracle. But as the hours passed, the grim reality set in. Sources like John Solomon and even President Trump confirmed the heartbreaking truth: Charlie didn’t survive the blood loss. This wasn’t just a random act; it feels orchestrated, deliberate, with a fall guy initially blamed, a registered Democrat named Michael Mallinson, later cleared as the shooter remains at large. The chaos, the conflicting stories, the celebration from vile corners of the left, it all points to a deeper sickness in our nation.

I’ve stood on stages myself, faced down crowds in places like Portland, knowing the risks we take when we speak truth. But this? This is a new low. The left’s rhetoric, their radicalization, their celebration of this tragedy on platforms like MSNBC, it’s beyond despicable. They call Charlie divisive, a lightning rod, as if that justifies this horror. Let me be clear: Charlie Kirk was a hero, a man who spoke for millions, who fought for our kids’ future. He didn’t deserve this. No one does.

We also touched on the broader context, a school shooting in Colorado, a young girl murdered in North Carolina, a nation unraveling under the weight of unchecked violence and division. I can’t help but wonder: who’s behind this? Who’s funding it? Are these shooters on mental health drugs, radicalized by leftist groups, bankrolled by figures like George Soros? We need answers, not just about the shooter but about the systems enabling this madness. We need justice, not vengeance, but real accountability. From the top down, from the globalists to the bureaucrats, we must demand it.

We are at a turning point. Charlie’s spirit lives on in all of us who love freedom. We won’t back down. We’ll double down, triple down, for him, for his babies, for America. In Jesus’ name, I pray for justice, for peace, and for the courage to keep fighting. God bless you all, and God rest Charlie Kirk’s soul.

Rowe Casa Organics

✨ 20% OFF Rowe Casa Organics — Code: RENZ

👉 https://www.rowecasaorganics.com/?sca_ref=9061739.vqB5qTVA8d

🌿 DITCH BIG PHARMA. HEAL GOD’S WAY. 🌿

Your body was designed for natural healing—not endless prescriptions.

That’s why Rowe Casa Organics creates toxin-free remedies that actually work.

From hormone balance and stress relief to sleep, skin, and immune health, every product is handcrafted in small batches with clean, God-given ingredients.

💚 Why Families Love Rowe Casa:

✔️ 100% Natural & Toxin-Free

✔️ Safe for Kids, Mamas & Pets

✔️ Backed by Faith, Truth & Real Results

✔️ Trusted by Midwives & Holistic Experts

💬 Customer Love:

“Rowe Casa has completely changed my home. The sleep roller works better than anything I’ve ever tried—and I can use it on my kids without worry.” — Amanda P.

🌱 Detox your home. Support your body.

Choose remedies you can trust—straight from God’s medicine cabinet.

Renz Lawfare