CBDCs Are Coming & Was COVID The insurance Policy For The 2020 Election?

BREAKING - just as we are starting the show we are seeing breaking news that Moderna has announced “successful” phase 3 clinical trials on an mRNA cancer “vaccine.” First - it isn’t a vaccine - it is a treatment. Second, the data has not been released. Third, mRNA has been causing the turbo cancer explosion so you’ll have to fogive me for being skeptical about it curing the cancer it caused. More on this as it becomes available.

The Trump obsession with mRNA is mind-blowing. Operation Warp Speed was the biggest failure of his first term and it was done in response to the real insurance policy against his reelection - COVID. We will get into this today... especially in light of this absurdity with the mRNA cancer jabs.

We also saw CBDCs trending today as Trump says he’s stopping them... except he isn’t. He’s actually ushering them in. Lots to this but we will explain.

Rowe Casa Organics

Show Sponsor: Rowe Casa Organics

https://www.rowecasaorganics.com/?sca_ref=9061739.vqB5qTVA8d

Code: Renz for 20%off

If your skincare + “medicine” cabinet is full of ingredients you can’t pronounce… it’s time for an upgrade.

🌿 Rowe Casa Organics is the toxin-free brand families are quietly switching to — and once you try it, you’ll understand why.

✨ Hormone support

✨ Immune boosters

✨ Sleep + stress relief

✨ Clean skincare that actually works

All handcrafted. Small batch. Faith-rooted. Made in the USA.

No junk.

No harsh chemicals.

No compromise.

This is more than a trend.

It’s a movement toward clean living, health freedom, and taking your home back — one product at a time.

Share

Please consider supporting us with Rumble Wallet:

https://wallet.rumble.com/tip/c/TomRenz

Please consider supporting us with Rumble Wallet:

https://wallet.rumble.com/tip/c/TomRenz

And if you want the full breakdowns, the deeper research, and the uncensored analysis behind these stories, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers make this work possible.

Contribute to our ongoing legal work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

Please consider supporting us with Rumble Wallet:

https://wallet.rumble.com/tip/c/TomRenz

Donate to Renz Lawfare