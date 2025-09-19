Cage Fight: Congressional Smackdowns Today

Buckle up, because today we’re diving headfirst into the chaos erupting in Congress, where the fireworks are flying and the truth is finally breaking through. We’re talking about a seismic shift, MAGA and MAHA are no longer fringe; they’re mainstream, and it’s shaking the establishment to its core. From COVID lies to J6, election steals, Trump’s epic comeback, and the heartbreaking loss of Charlie Kirk, America is waking up. Even the sleepy middle is saying, “Enough is enough!” Freedom lovers, Democrats, Republicans, doesn’t matter, are seeing the corruption for what it is, and we’re starting to see real action. It’s been a five-year fight, and I’m exhausted, but I’m pumped to see people stepping up!

We kicked things off with Senator Rand Paul tearing into a crooked ex-CDC director who tried to spin lies about COVID vaccines. Spoiler alert: they don’t stop transmission, they don’t save kids from hospitalization, and they sure as hell don’t prevent deaths in healthy children. Paul called out her nonsense with hard stats, only 183 kids died from COVID in 2020-2021, none healthy, out of 76 million under 18. Her “it can” responses? Pure garbage. Then he grilled her on the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, why jab a baby if the mom’s negative? No answer, just Big Pharma dogma.

Then we had FBI Director Kash dropping bombshells about cleaning up the streets: 23,000 violent criminals arrested, 6,000 guns seized, 4,700 child victims saved, and 1,600 kilos of fentanyl off the streets in just seven months. That’s enough to kill 120 million Americans! He’s doing the job, no question, but here’s the rub: we’re nabbing low-level thugs while the swamp’s head snakes in D.C. slither away. We need the FBI digging into Congress, HHS, and the RICO conspiracies tied to Big Pharma, not just street crime. We elected Trump to drain the swamp, not just mop the floor.

Eric Schmidt from Missouri laid it bare: the left’s been calling Trump and his supporters “Hitler” and “Nazis” for years, fueling a sickness where 25% of “very liberal” folks in a YouGov poll say political violence is justified, compared to just 3% of conservatives. That’s the mindset behind Charlie Kirk’s murder, a tragedy that’s waking people up to the left’s toxic rhetoric. A viral clip showed Kirk praising a Black family, proving the “racist” label was a lie. His death is amplifying his message louder than ever.

But then, a gut punch: Pam Bondi, our AG, fumbled big time, saying “hate speech” isn’t free speech. Tucker Carlson nailed it, this is dangerous, legally wrong, and fuels the indoctrination that justifies violence against “Nazis.” Hate speech is free speech, folks. You can hate, you can say harsh things, as long as you’re not inciting violence. Bondi’s words were a betrayal of the First Amendment, and we can’t let Charlie’s death be twisted to push censorship laws. Free speech is our foundation, without it, we’re done.

Finally, the Fed cut interest rates, admitting the economy’s slowing, but they’re blaming Trump for Biden’s mess. Typical swamp move. Next year, with Trump’s tariffs and policies, I’m betting on a booming economy, only if Congress gets its act together. Let’s keep pushing for truth, justice, and freedom!

