Dan Bongino has become exactly the kind of person he used to warn people about, and I think that is what makes this so infuriating for so many in the MAGA base. This is not just about one guy changing his mind or deciding to take a different tone. This is about a man who spent years building credibility by telling people that the Epstein network was real, that the blackmail operation was real, that powerful people were involved, and that we could never let it go. He said those things over and over again. He positioned himself as someone willing to confront one of the darkest and most corrupt power structures. Then he got into a position where he could actually do something about it, and instead of following through, he folded. Worse than folding, he turned around and started attacking the very people who believed him in the first place.

That is what people are reacting to. They are not angry because they are confused. They are angry because they remember exactly what Bongino said before he got inside the tent. They remember him talking about intelligence ties, blackmail, compromised elites, and the fact that Epstein was never just one man. They remember him telling the truth, or at least what looked like truth at the time. Now, after getting into a position where accountability might actually cost something, suddenly the story changes. Suddenly there are no files. Suddenly there is nothing to see. Suddenly the people still demanding answers are the problem. That is not an honest evolution. That is not a good faith reassessment of evidence. That is a sellout, plain and simple, and the MAGA is pissed for good reason.

What makes this even worse is that Bongino is not just dodging the issue. He is actively going after people who still care about it, including many around General Flynn and others who have continued to insist that child exploitation at the elite level is not something we are just going to shrug off because it became politically inconvenient. That is where this really crosses the line. If you built your name on the idea that powerful predators should be exposed, then you do not get to turn around and attack the people who still want those predators exposed. You do not get to spend years telling your audience that the Epstein ring mattered and then decide that anyone who refuses to drop the issue is somehow unstable, disloyal, or dangerous.

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The Epstein issue is not going away because the official story still does not make sense. It has never made sense. The inconsistencies are too obvious, the missing pieces are too obvious, and the conduct of the institutions involved has been too suspicious for too long. People are not crazy for continuing to ask questions. In fact, the people asking those questions are the only reason the issue remains alive at all. If powerful interests were not being protected, then there would be no reason for the endless evasions, no reason for the conflicting stories, and no reason for so many people in positions of influence to suddenly act like one of the biggest blackmail and child exploitation scandals in modern history is somehow beneath discussion. The only reason to bury something like this is because there is something there worth burying.

That is why Bongino’s reversal matters so much. It is not just hypocrisy, although it certainly is that. It is a signal. It tells the public that once someone gets close enough to the machine, once they have enough to lose, they may decide that preserving their role inside the system matters more than exposing what the system is hiding. That is exactly the opposite of what people thought they were getting from him. A lot of people believed he would be one of the guys who would never fold on something like this. Instead, he folded hard, and now he is lashing out at anyone who reminds him of what he said before.

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This also fits into a much broader pattern inside the movement right now, and that pattern is division. Instead of uniting around accountability, truth, and the protection of children, we are watching people fracture the base from within. We are watching internal attacks, purity tests, and efforts to marginalize anyone who refuses to move on from the Epstein issue. This is not accidental. If you want to weaken a political movement, one of the best ways to do it is to turn its own voices against each other. You take an issue that should unify people and you transform it into a wedge. You make those still standing on principle look like the disruptors, while the ones backing away from the truth get painted as the adults in the room. It is ridiculous, but it is effective if enough people fall for it.

At the same time, we are sitting here marking sixteen years of Obamacare, which is another perfect example of what happens when lies harden into policy and then become almost impossible to remove. Obamacare was sold as compassionate reform. We were told it would lower costs, improve access, and give people more control over their healthcare. In reality, it did none of those things. Costs exploded, deductibles skyrocketed, independent physicians got squeezed out, and the patient lost even more control over care. What Obamacare really did was centralize and standardize the system in ways that made it more bureaucratic, more corrupt, and more easily manipulated by corporate and government power.

That matters for more reasons than people realize. Obamacare did not just make healthcare worse. It also helped create the infrastructure for nationwide control over standards of care. That became a huge issue during COVID. The electronic medical record systems, the hospital consolidation, and the destruction of true independent practice all made it much easier to impose uniform protocols across the country. That meant doctors were no longer practicing medicine based on patient need and clinical judgment. They were following system-approved protocols, even when those protocols were harming people. You cannot understand what happened during COVID without understanding how Obamacare transformed healthcare from a doctor-patient model into a centralized compliance model. That shift was devastating, and we are still living with the consequences.

So when I look at these issues together, Bongino selling out on Epstein and the anniversary of Obamacare, I see the same underlying disease. In both cases, institutions lie, power protects itself, and ordinary people are told to stop asking questions. In both cases, the official narrative is used to bury reality. In both cases, people who insist on telling the truth are treated like the problem, while the people doing the actual damage are protected. Whether it is child exploitation, blackmail, healthcare corruption, or government overreach, the pattern is the same. The public is managed, the truth is obscured, and accountability is always just out of reach.

At some point, you have to decide whether you actually stand on principle or whether you only stand on it when it is convenient. Dan Bongino made his choice, and people are reacting accordingly. Obamacare made its mark, and the country is still paying the price. The question for the rest of us is whether we are going to keep accepting these lies, these reversals, and these institutional failures as normal. I am not willing to do that. I am not willing to forget what people said before they sold out. The truth matters, even when it costs something. In fact, especially then.

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