Bongino Continues Trying to Destroy MAGA & the Anniversary of Obamacare

After failing to live up to his promise to pursue the Epstein child abusers - Dan Bongino continues to be offended by the fact that many of his former fans are upset. Today he spent time on his show ripping people around General Flynn because he caught flak at an event for his multiple, documented lies about the Epstein ring. Bongino attacking the huge portion of the MAGA base that cares about this issue is terrible and tells you how much he cares about midterms. It’s a sad fall from grace… Meanwhile - we are all celebrating the big day right? You know - the 16th anniversary of Obamacare… Obamacare has caused more problems than any law I could list and it continues to ensure terrible healthcare, high prices, and corruption everywhere. Thanks Obama - you did a great job destroying American healthcare.

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