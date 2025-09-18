Bondi v Free Speech - using the Charlie Kirk tragedy to justify censorship?

We’re talking Pam Bondi’s jaw-dropping comments on free speech, the GOP’s maddening inability to get a budget done, and Kash Patel handing Cory Booker his lunch in a Senate showdown. It’s a lot, so let’s break it down with some fun, some fury, and a whole lotta facts.

First up, let’s talk about Pam Bondi, our Attorney General, who dropped a bombshell that had me spitting out my coffee. In an interview with Katie Miller, she said, and I quote, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech,” promising to go after folks with “cuffs” for targeting others with hate speech, especially after the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk. Whoa, hold the phone, Pam! Hate speech, as vile as it can be, is 100% protected under the First Amendment. You can be a despicable bigot, spewing all sorts of nastiness, and it’s still your constitutional right to say it. The Supreme Court’s been crystal clear on this, cases like Speech First Inc. v. Fenves in the Fifth Circuit and Saxe v. State College in the Third Circuit shut down overbroad hate speech policies faster than you can say “unconstitutional.” Even New York’s hateful conduct law got the boot. Bondi cited laws like 18 U.S.C. 875 and 876, which deal with threats of violence or kidnapping across state lines, fair game, those are crimes. But cheering on violence? Disgusting, sure, but not illegal. You can’t criminalize someone for saying they’re glad Charlie’s gone, no matter how sick it makes us. Bondi tried to walk it back on X, saying she meant threats, not hate speech, but the damage was done. After four years of Biden’s censorship hell, where conservatives were silenced for calling out vaccine lies or election fraud, we can’t have a Republican AG even hinting at curbing free speech. It’s a betrayal of everything Charlie Kirk stood for, open debate, not censorship. And let’s be real, Pam’s been in office nine months, and where are the big prosecutions? No Bill Gates, no George Soros, no Epstein list heavyweights, just talk of targeting some “stupid schlub college kid” for bad tweets. Come on, Pam, get off Fox News and start swinging at the real snakes!

Speaking of Charlie Kirk, a young TikTok poet nailed it with a gut-punch poem that’s pure fire. She called out the left’s hypocrisy, marching for peace while cheering when a bullet silences someone they hate, like Charlie, who never spat venom but spoke of Christ and unity. Her words were a reminder: we defend everyone’s right to speak, even the vile leftists celebrating Kirk’s death. Why? Because that’s the code we live by, the Constitution we swear by. We don’t become the tyrants we fight. You want to fire a teacher or DA for cheering murder? Go for it, Libs of TikTok’s exposing them left and right, and I’m all for blackballing that trash from society. But jail them for their words? Nope, that’s a hard line we don’t cross, or we’re no better than Biden’s goons who called our anti-vax stance “violence.”

Now, let’s pivot to the GOP, because holy cow, are they dropping the ball! We’ve got a Republican majority in the House and Senate, and what do we get? Another damn continuing resolution to keep funding Biden’s bloated programs until November 20th. No budget, no cuts to the 80,000 IRS agents, no axing USAID or the Department of Education, nothing Trump promised. Zero Hedge reports it’s the same old pork fest, with Speaker Mike Johnson pushing a “clean” bill that keeps the status quo. Where’s the codification of Trump’s executive orders to slash waste, like what Elon Musk and DOGE tried to tackle before throwing their hands up? Why are we still funding Biden’s garbage? Why can’t the GOP grow a spine and pass a MAGA bill? If RINOs like Johnson or Thune block it, let’s see who votes no and primary them! Trump’s out here praising these guys, but they’re not backing him. It’s a clown show, and we’re tired of the excuses.

Then there’s Kash Patel, FBI director, who brought the heat in a Senate hearing, tearing into Cory Booker and Adam Schiff like a verbal flamethrower. He called out Booker’s divisive social media posts and Schiff’s Russiagate lies, labeling him a “fraud” and “coward.” It was glorious, Booker got schooled, and Schiff was left stammering. Kash touted 23,000 violent felon arrests, 6,000 seized weapons, 1,500 child predators nabbed, and tons of drugs off the streets. Impressive, right? But here’s the rub: where are the big fish? No Pelosi, no Schiff, no Soros, no Epstein network kingpins. Kash and Dan Bongino are doing the FBI’s day-to-day job well, but we elected Trump to clean house, not just bust low-level crooks. If Schiff’s a proven liar, why’s he not in cuffs? Why’s the Epstein list still a ghost? Kash knows the dirt, so why’s nothing happening? Is Bondi holding him back? We need action, not just fiery words, or it’s all a charade.

Folks, this episode was a wake-up call. The left’s evil, cheering Kirk’s murder, but the GOP’s spinelessness and Bondi’s free-speech fumble are failing us just as bad. We’ve got to demand justice, protect free speech, and push the GOP to back Trump’s agenda.

