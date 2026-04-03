BONDI FIRED!!! & The Iran Speech, Pfizer Struggles, & Birthright Citizenship

Ding dong, the witch is gone. Pam Bondi’s exit is the best personnel move this administration has made in a very long time. I have said repeatedly that one of the biggest drags on President Trump’s approval, on base morale, and on our chances going into the midterms has been the total absence of accountability from the Department of Justice. Bondi came in with one job: help drain the swamp. Instead, she gave us inaction, misdirection, blown cases, and the Epstein files disgrace, where we were told there were truckloads of evidence, tens of thousands of hours of video, and all sorts of material implicating elite child abusers, yet somehow no one important is in handcuffs. That is not justice. That is a two-tiered system, and the American people are sick of it. Bondi’s tenure was a master class in how to demoralize your base, and if there is one clear takeaway from her firing, it is that this administration still has a chance to change course if it starts putting real fighters in real positions.

Of course, because this is Washington, the good news immediately comes wrapped in dissappointment. Todd Blanche is now acting AG, and that means the next move matters enormously. If Trump uses this opening to bring in someone independent, serious, and fearless, someone who is willing to prosecute politically connected criminals, expose corruption, and apply the law equally, then this could be the turning point we have been waiting for. If, on the other hand, we get another insider, another Bondi apologist, or another Beltway loyalist who thinks the job is to protect the club instead of the country, then this will have been little more than rearranging chairs on a sinking ship. No one who defended Bondi’s record should be anywhere near this role.

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The timing of all this is especially interesting because it comes as the administration continues trying to explain why a war that was supposed to be narrow, quick, and limited now needs more time, more escalation, and potentially more American sacrifice. Iran is a corrupt regime. But that does not mean every extension of conflict is wise, and it certainly does not mean Americans should blindly accept every shifting justification that comes out of Washington or Jerusalem. If we accomplished the objectives, then stop. If we did not, then tell the truth. What the American people do not want is another endless mess sold under changing slogans while allies like Benjamin Netanyahu keep pulling strings, undermining diplomacy, and acting as though American blood and treasure are an unlimited resource. I support the people of Israel. I do not support Netanyahu, and I refuse to pretend those are the same thing.

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At the same time, we got another encouraging sign that the public is finally waking up to the pharmaceutical racket. Pfizer is struggling to recruit healthy adults for new COVID shot trials because the standards are finally becoming more rigorous and people do not want to be experimental subjects anymore. That is a huge development. The entire rollout of the COVID mRNA products was, in effect, one giant ongoing clinical trial, except the public was coerced into participating without real informed consent and without long-term safety data. Now that placebo-controlled standards are being reintroduced and healthy volunteers are harder to find, the message is clear: trust in these products has collapsed, and deservedly so. The data signals on cancer, cardiac injury, genomic integration, neurological harm, and chronic disease are serious, and no amount of corporate spin changes that.

We also spent time on one of the most important legal fights in the country, the birthright citizenship case now in front of the Supreme Court. President Trump is right to fight this, and he is right to try to restore meaning to American citizenship. The administration’s executive order issued January 20, 2025, and its briefs in Trump v. Barbara argue that the Citizenship Clause does not automatically grant citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders, asserting that these parents owe primary allegiance to foreign nations, lack permanent domicile, and are not fully subject to U.S. political jurisdiction. This position draws on originalist interpretations of the Constitution, historical common law principles of allegiance, and a narrower reading of precedent such as United States v. Wong Kim Ark, distinguishing between mere subjection to U.S. laws and full political jurisdiction, similar to longstanding exceptions like children of foreign diplomats.

The problem, as always, is that Congress has refused to do its job, leaving the executive branch to try to thread a constitutional needle through ambiguous language and hostile precedent. The case matters enormously, but the outcome is far from certain, and that uncertainty is yet another reminder that the rot in this country is institutional. Too many people in Congress, too many judges, too many bureaucrats, and too many so-called conservatives have chosen cowardice over principle for far too long. If Trump holds the line on election integrity, citizenship, and accountability, there is still a path to turn this around.

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