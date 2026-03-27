Bondi Continues Doing Nothing, Zuckerberg As Trump’s Advisor, & The World Is Upside Down

I want to open the show today with a guest that I truly respect. Howard Vlieger is a truly regenerative farmer. He is probably the foremost expert on the topic I’ve ever met and I’m looking forward to interviewing him. If you want an opinion on the glyphosate order - this is your guy. We will also be talking about the continued complete and total inaction from the DOJ. Even Trump grumbles about it but continues to do nothing to fix the issue. Why? IDK but I know it makes about as much sense to me as putting Zuckerberg on an advisory board for the White House… my goodness, has the world gone mad?

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