Bill Gates Ticks & No Nukes

Did Bill Gates have anything to do with Alpha Gal? Obviously the fact checkers say no way but I’m not so sure. We do not have solid proof but should it be investigated fully? Well - they keep telling us that we shouldn’t oppose cameras everywhere and other track and trace unless we have something to hide so I think an investigation is fine... unless he has something to hide.

Meanwhile MTG is saying Trump is considering going nuclear. This is unconfirmed but the fact that we are talking about it is concerning. Let’s hope not. Big show tonight and we will get into more on the unfolding scandals around mRNA and COVID. Don’t miss this show.

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