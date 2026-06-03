On this show I sat down with Dr. Eugene Lipov to discuss the growing body of evidence showing that excessive social media use, endless doomscrolling, and short-form content are literally changing the way our brains function. We talked about studies showing reduced attention spans, increased inflammation, sleep disruption, and even measurable brain shrinkage associated with heavy social media use. The bottom line is simple. Big Tech is not just competing for your attention. It is engineering addiction, and our children are paying the price.

We also dug into some of the bigger stories making headlines, including reports of growing tensions between President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu as the administration attempts to navigate an increasingly unpopular Middle East conflict. The endless foreign wars, the political consequences heading into the midterms, and why many America First voters are becoming frustrated with the gap between campaign promises and policy outcomes. Americans voted for peace, secure borders, and putting our country first. The political establishment continues to push in the opposite direction, and voters are noticing.

We also discussed genetically engineered insects and the EPA approval efforts involving the release of millions of modified mosquitoes, Americans are being asked to blindly trust the same institutions that have repeatedly lied to them. Again, when do you trust a liar? From social media manipulation to government-approved biological experiments, the common thread is accountability. Whether we’re talking about Big Tech, Big Pharma, federal agencies, or global elites, the American people deserve transparency, informed consent, and the freedom to ask hard questions without being dismissed or censored.

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If you’re building a serious daily health routine, you have to think beyond the basics—and that’s where things like B17 (amygdalin) and apricot seeds come into the conversation.

B17, commonly found in apricot seeds, has been talked about for years in the wellness space for its role in supporting overall health and cellular function. Many people choose to incorporate it into their routine as part of a proactive, holistic approach—focusing on nourishment, not just maintenance.

Consistency is everything.

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