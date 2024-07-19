President Joe “Booster” Biden has “isolated” due to a COVID diagnosis despite leading the way as the poster boy for boosters. People are even talking about Biden using COVID or his health as an excuse to quit the race though that is not confirmed.

Biden certainly a mess but he’s not the only one facing bizarre “health issues.” Mitch McConnell’s brain malfunctions seem to continue to pop up time and time again and Pelosi isn’t doing much better (though as a Democrat the media is more willing to cover it up). We have also observed the deterioration of former Senator Dianne Feinstein and many others as well.

To be fair, many of our elected officials are extremely advanced in years and so cognitive decline and loss of motor function is somewhat normal and expected. But in a time when strong leadership and clear communication is paramount, a pattern of cognitive decline and oversights like Secretary Austin being hospitalized without informing the chain of command - cannot be overlooked. House Representative Payne died suddenly of a heart attack earlier this year. Relatively young members of Congress are having strokes (Fetterman), and we hear things like Rep. Sean Casten’s young, otherwise healthy and ‘fully vaccinated’ teenage daughter died suddenly of sudden cardiac arrhythmia in her sleep. Perhaps it’s time to start asking some real questions… even if they do offend the big pharma political donors.

Is this really just about old age and staying too long in the game or is there something else we need to look at?

I recently asked on X whether Biden’s mental decline was related to his continual exposure to mRNA booster and I’m not the only one. Dr. Peter McCullough apparently agrees and recently suggested that the apparent cognitive decline afflicting Biden is consistent with a COVID-19 vaccine injury neurodegenerative syndrome. He is calling for transparency from the White House and that they disclose the dates, brand, and number of doses of vaccines that Biden received. Dr. McCullough, who has not treated or examined Biden, believes it is very likely that COVID-19 vaccination is either the cause of or has significantly contributed to his decline.

It’s pretty clear that our troops have been harmed by these injections and that military readiness and enlistment have been impacted as a result of the mandate. Congresspeople have also almost certainly been affected even cabinet members have likely been impacted by these poisons. Seeing all this prompted me to ask my team to look into who has likely been injured by the “safe and effective” gene therapies.

As a reminder, the mRNA gene therapy injections are not actually ‘vaccines’. I’ve already covered that this, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed that if they do not prevent COVID then they do not meet the definition of a vaccine (we know they do not prevent COVID).

This list is not comprehensive and naturally no one is going to admit it is a vax injury. Regardless, I’m sharing evidence so decide for yourself. This is not a matter of political allegiance or bias, but rather a genuine concern for the health and well-being of those in positions of power.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

On January 9, 2024, CNN reported that Secretary of Defense Austin had been in the hospital since New Year’s Day after suffering complications from recently diagnosed prostate cancer for which he underwent surgery in December 2023. For several days neither President Biden nor the Pentagon were not aware that he was in the hospital.

In a time when strong leadership and clear communication are paramount, such oversights should not be tolerated. That said, we have extensively chronicaled the relationship between the jabs and cancer, including the DMED database and the 2006 FDA document that literally said that gene therapy products like the mRNA jabs could cause cancer.

We know that doctors are seeing a massive spike in ‘turbo’ cancers and that studies show the Covid-19 injections interfere with tumor suppressor genes. We have a duty to ask - how much, if any - of his medical problems were caused (or exacerbated by) the Covid-19 injections?

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In Sept 2022, Bacon had an emergency appendectomy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Realistically, an appendectomy is a fairly routine procedure and not extremely alarming. However, I am mentioning it because Pfizer’s internal documents reveal at least 16 occurrences of serious adverse events involving the appendix in their June 2022 post-hoc analysis.

Are the two events connected? We may never know. What we do know is that Rep. Bacon received a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination and that 16 other people (that we know of) have had similar issues following their Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

Barrasso publicly stated on multiple occasions that he and his wife Bobbi would be taking and did take the Covid-19 vaccine. Barrasso specifically referenced the Pfizer vaccine in his press release.

In Jan 2024, Senator Barrasso had abdominal laparoscopic surgery for an abdominal obstruction. As you can see, abdominal issues and bowel mobility issues following Covid-19 vaccination were widely reported to Pfizer.

About 10 days after his abdominal surgery - his wife, Bobbi Barrasso - a breast cancer survivor, died of Glioblastoma brain cancer after battling the aggressive cancer for 2 years. She beat breast cancer in 2003 and yet, within two years of the Covid injection - she developed the Glioblastoma which ultimately claimed her life.

It’s worth questioning what role these mRNA gene therapies may have played in the resurgence and aggressive development of Bobbi’s terminal cancer - and Senator Barrasso’s abdominal problems. Barrasso is not the only member of congress to undergo emergency abdominal surgery after vaccination, Rep. Al Green was also hospitalized for the same thing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Received Covid Vaccine: Unknown

In April 2024 Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in her leg and was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome a rare condition that disrupts blood flow. Boebert has denied suggestions that her surgery to remove a blood clot was related to a COVID-19 vaccine aka ‘the clot shot’. Her vaccination status remains undisclosed.

In March 2024 Cureus published “Post-COVID-19 Vaccine Thromboembolic Complication in the Setting of Newly Diagnosed May-Thurner Syndrome” in which they present a case where the risk factor for thromboembolism in MTS is a complication from COVID-19 vaccination. A 44-year-old female presenting with fatigue, fever, and myalgia developed thromboembolism as a complication of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Whether Boebert was vaccinated or not - I’d like to take a moment here to remind you that the jabs are on record as being products that could shed on and transmit to those who never consented to them. They’ve identified multiple vectors in which a non-consenting person could be affected and harmed through the body fluid or excretions of a treated person.

The rest of this list of congressmen have publicly admitted to taking a Covid-19 vaccine - and have an ailment or condition that arose (or worsened) after that vaccination. My research has uncovered a disturbing amount of illness within our Congress and it’s best not to spend too much time speculating on those who may or may not have taken the vaccine.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In May 2022 Brown was hospitalized and did not disclose the nature of his ailment.

Transparency is a significant issue here once more. Again, I am not picking on Senator Brown - a person’s health can be a very sensitive and private issue. I’m asking when do voters have a right to know about the health status of their elected officials? Is it never? Is it when their legislator, like Senator Brown, fails to cast a vote?

We can see that during the period of his reported hospitalization he missed 3.4% of his votes and the pattern of missing votes continued, although somewhat lessened until Feb - March 2023 where he missed more than 5% of his chances to vote.

Now, I realize people get sick and sometimes miss work. People aren’t robots and missing a few votes here and there isn’t necessarily life or death. Except sometimes, the vote missed is life or death for someone else. Do you think his vote (or lack thereof) on these issues mattered to the residents of Ohio?

As voters who are entitled to representation - when do our legislators become responsible for explaining why they failed to cast their vote on our behalf?

Brown is not the only member of Congress who suffered undisclosed medical complications and hospitalization after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) was hospitalized after a reported ‘accident’ at his ranch.

In March 2023 Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) missed votes in Congress due to an ‘unexpected medical condition’, according to a statement released by her communications director. No information regarding the nature of the condition was disclosed. But we can see that since then, something continues to impact her ability to represent her constituents in full capacity.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In early 2023 Senator Casey was diagnosed with and underwent surgery for prostate cancer. His press released indicated that he had received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and cross-referencing Pfizer’s documented adverse events - we can see that prostate cancer is listed. Keep in mind, it lists dozens of incidences of prostate cancer following the Pfizer injection - but this document only tracked up until June 2022 which means the number of cases is likely far greater by now.

Claims that the Covid vaccine does not affect the testes or sperm count have been disproven. Experts like Dr. Arne Burkhardt (before his passing) revealed slides from a 28-year-old male who died 140 days post vaccination - they confirmed that the spike protein replaced sperm almost entirely. Dr. Burkhardt even went so far as to say that unvaccinated women should reconsider motherhood with a Covid vaccinated man.

Studies out of Japan, the country with the highest vaccination rates show that All-Cause Mortality rates for Prostate Cancer was on a gradual downward trend starting in 2010, but increased starting in 2021 after the vaccine rollout, ‘exceeding the 95% upper PIs in 2021 and 2022. Monthly excess mortalities gradually increased through 2021 and 2022, exceeding the 95% upper PI in December 2022’.

There is a clear and direct correlation with the vaccine rollout and the increase in all-cause mortality like prostate cancer.

Secretary Austin and Senator Casey are not the only members of Congress to be diagnosed with prostate cancer after Covid-19 vaccination.

In March 2021 Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) was diagnosed with and underwent surgery for prostate cancer. Since then, he has missed a significant number of votes, and his record indicates that his absences grew in frequency, and at one point had him missing about 25% of his votes.

In December 2023 Rep. Glenn Thomspon (R-PA) was diagnosed with prostate cancer and completed treatment in May 2024. Unlike some, he has managed to maintain his attendance and voting record during his treatment period.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In February 2023, Congressman Joaquin Castro underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. During that period, he missed almost 35% of his votes!

Cancer is ravaging its way through Congress. Last month Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) announced that he is undergoing treatment for cancer - which was initially misdiagnosed as pneumonia related to a ‘persistent cough’.

Rep Sheila Lee Jackson (D-TX) a former breast cancer survivor revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and warned her constituents that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress while undergoing treatment.

Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2023. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was diagnosed with breast cancer within less than a year of being vaccinated. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) has undergone treatment for melanoma. Lamborn blamed ‘mountain air and sunshine’ as the cause of his skin cancer. Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) was also diagnosed with skin cancer.

In May 2024 Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) revealed doctors found a pituitary macroadenoma tumor in his skull that will require surgery and his absence in the House while he recovers. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who says felt ‘reborn’ after his Covid-19 vaccination announced his diagnosis of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma in December 2022.

Those following the news may have seen the recent announcement of California Democrat Rep. John Garamendi’s ‘rare’ blood cancer Multiple Myeloma. According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, multiple myeloma is rare and incurable. They reported that in 2022 around 35,000 cases were expected in the United States. Interestingly enough, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was also diagnosed with the ‘rare’ multiple myeloma last August. What are the odds that at least 2 sitting members of Congress would be diagnosed with the ‘rare’ blood cancer within 36 months of receiving the Covid-19 injection?

Studies have documented a potential link between Covid-19 and Multiple Myeloma and we know that the spike protein persists in the body causing harm- despite what we’ve been told. We know that those who’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine are more likely to get Covid and fare far worse than the unvaccinated.

An NIH paper published in August 2021 documented a young man with ‘smoldering multiple myeloma who died of hypotensive shock 2.5 days after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 vaccination.’

“We believe a life-threatening flare developed after COVID-19 vaccination in the patient in our study who had a history suggestive of SCLS. Clinical findings were compatible with a previous report in which life-threatening disease occurred 1–2 days after vaccination, we could identify no SCLS triggers other than receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Reports of this ‘rare’ blood cancer Multiple Myeloma after Covid-19 vaccination are not exclusive to America’s elected officials. At the same time Rep. Scalise discovered his ‘rare’ blood cancer, Chun Doo-Hwan, the former South Korean President was diagnosed similarly - dying just months later. Chun's former presidential secretary, Min Jeong-ki, has claimed that Chun's death may have been caused by an abnormal reaction after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

With a documented connection between the Covid-19 injections and multiple myeloma - why is the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) advising patients to get vaccinated?

Furthermore, is it mere coincidence that in 2022 Johnson & Johnson obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for CARVYKTI a cell therapy with extensive safety warnings - including death?

A conspiracy theorist might think that big pharma is causing cancer in people just so they can sell them more treatments but that would be absurd (how much did Biden give to big pharma to develop an mRNA cancer “cure”?).

A conspiracy theorist might also look at the information I’m about to share and conclude that there could be a direct correlation between the jabs and the serious medical problems that arise post vaccination.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In April 2023 Rep. Wexton revealed that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In September her diagnosis was upgraded to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare and incurable brain disorder that rapidly deteriorates mobility and speech.

She received the Pfizer vaccine. We can see that both Parkinson’s Disease and PSP have been identified as serious adverse event reported after Pfizer Covid-19 injections.

The Expose published an article discussing a December 2020 study that showed the ‘spike protein, which the Covid-19 vaccines instruct your cells to manufacture millions of - crosses the blood-brain barrier with the potential to cause strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and a range of autoimmune disorders.’

A June 2021 paper revealed a safety signal for vaccine associated Parkinson’s Disease with both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines showing that both vaccines have the potential to induce prion disease rapidly after immunization.

“The current analysis showed a specific signal for an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. There were 20 Parkinson’s disease reactions reported with the Pfizer vaccine and while 71 reactions (3.55 x 20) were expected in the AstraZeneca reports, there were 185 reactions actually reported (p=0.000024). The relative rapid onset of Parkinson’s disease symptom after immunization may be explained by the vaccine derived spike protein’s heparin binding site. The current analysis is not intended to indicate that one COVID vaccine is safer than another in regard to prion disease. One limitation of the analysis is that both vaccines may equally increase the rates of one or more prion diseases and no difference will be detected in the Yellow Card database.”

Rep. Wexton now uses an AI computer generated ‘voice’ to communicate.

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA)

Received Covid Vaccine: YES

In May of this year ‘Two Dose’ Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania suffered a stroke and announced a 6-week period of absence following the incident. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) analyzed data from Medicare recipients to assess the risk of stroke after taking the boosters with the flu shots.

“Among more than 5 million Medicare beneficiaries who received the Pfizer or Moderna boosters, at least 11,001 of them had strokes within 90 days of receiving the vaccine.

A Korean study of 4 million people found cognitive decline approximately doubled in those who took the COVID shots; symptoms appeared within months after the shot.

“Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (Odds Ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 1.025-1.464; p = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845-3.064; p < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group.”

Several other members of the House have suffered strokes after being injected with the not-so-safe and totally ineffective Covid vaccine. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) suffered a stroke in January 2022. He underwent surgery and returned to work about a month later. In Spring 2022 Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was hospitalized for a stroke after he experienced "lightheadedness and acute neck pain" during a speech. Doctors found a tear in one of Van Hollen's veins in the back of his head and found bleeding in his brain.

Please share and also support us at www.TomRenz.com Share

Sadly, this is not the extent of it. Members of congress have reported various other medical emergencies post vaccination to include:

The data does suggest the possibility that the long-acting spike protein retained in the body could be ‘long covid’.

Dr. McCullough reports that patients in his practice have become ‘progressively more ill with fatigue, weakness, hair loss, headaches, effort intolerance, sleep disturbance with cardiac and neurological symptoms after progressive mRNA injections every six months.’

He reports that ‘the medical literature is loaded with papers on long-COVID ignoring the fact the same patient groups have all been taking COVID-19 vaccines and [in] essence, there is a global coverup of vaccine injury syndromes as “long-COVID.”

“Mateu et al studied 548 individuals, 341 with long-COVID, followed for a median of 23 months (IQR 16.5–23.5). With continued vaccination, only 26 subjects (7.6%) recovered from long-COVID during follow-up; almost all of them (n = 24) belonged to the less symptomatic cluster and importantly the syndrome finally lessened when they dropped vaccination. The authors fail to include vaccination in their multivariate models, thereby missing this effect in the patient population. However, they inadvertently show the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on persistent long-COVID in a figure shown in the Lancet manuscript.”

“No wonder people are sick with long-COVID! The vaccines install long-lasting genetic code for the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein which deposits in tissues and organs and directly causes cardiovascular, neurological, thrombotic, and immunologic disease which is being blamed on “long-COVID.” Dr. Peter A. McCullough

There are safety signals here that need to be investigated further. We must hold our government officials accountable for their duties and demand transparency and efficiency in all matters, especially those concerning national security.

