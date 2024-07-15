This weekend President Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin. An assassination attempt by itself would be huge news but it pales in comparison to the cover-up that is already under way. As America waits for answers, the same FBI that was reassigned away from investigating terror to spend it’s time investigating MAGA to ensure the answer that come will be… well, most likely exactly what you would expect from a corrupt FBI.

Let’s start with what we believe we know at this point. The picture above shows the relevant information related to the shooting. Located on the buildings behind the bleachers were counter-sniper teams. These teams were in place to deal with snipers and we are being told they are Secret Service (“SS”). It’s interesting that the picture above shows individuals wearing gear that literally says police on it. It is likely that the SS used local police and that those police would be under the leadership of the SS. This is important because it means that when the police snipers saw the shooter they would likely need approval from SS leadership before neutralizing the threat.

We also know that the building the shooter was on was about 130 yards from the stage. For anyone unfamiliar with shooting, 130 yards is a very easy shot with a rifle. Hitting a person-sized target from less than 400 feet requires no special skill whatsoever. This is important because when SS comes in to plan for a Presidential appearance they are supposed to look the area over for threats and ensure it is secure - meaning that, amongst other things, they ensure areas that shooters could show up would be covered. A building that would provide an elevated position for a shooter so close to the President would almost certainly be recognized as a site that needed to be controlled. Clearly it wasn’t.

Additionally, there are tons of reports that the shooter was spotted climbing the building and then getting into position. These reports acknowledge that people saw the gun and told the police but no one seemed to know what to do. This is @DC_Draino on X showing a video where the gunner is slowly crawling into position on the roof: https://x.com/dc_draino/status/1812642041391915384?s=61&t=chcz9dPKlqWymEZk8PFPug. Realistically if the SS was doing their job this guy would have been long since spotted on thermal or other equipment from drones.

Presumably, when the SS was coordinating and preparing for this event they did so with the local police. This prep would include a discussion of protocols if the poo hit the fan. If that is the case, the first thing the officers being informed of a guy with a gun climbing to the roof should have done was to alert the SS which would then verify the situation and neutralize the target (there are other steps). Why did the shooter have time to slowly climb the building, get into position, and shoot 8 times before he was taken out?

At this point we don’t know much about the shooter. Early reports were that his instagram page tied him in with Antifa but he suspiciously ghost-like. That said, the mechanism by which this person became a lunatic shooter is pretty obvious. Biden only recently stated that he needed to put a bullseye on Trump. That statement by itself is bad but when you couple that with the left’s constant assertion that Trump is a “threat to Democracy”, or a fascist, or otherwise like Hitler, then it becomes a much bigger issue.

Share Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Biden’s rhetoric has been bad and there are numerous unconfirmed rumors that Biden would not bolster security for Trump. To make matters worse, the Democrat party has used even stronger and more consistent rhetoric to attack Trump. This culminated in Democrat Bennie Thompson introducing a bill to strip Trump of SS protection. I discuss that bill in the tweet below:

Democrat Rep Bennie G Thompson doesn’t just stop with his own hatred as demonstrated through this bill… he keeps staff that posts wishes for Trump’s death. Is anyone investigating Bennie Thompson? Below is a post in favor of a shooter actually successfully targeting the president from a Bennie Thompson staffer.

While I think the odds of an actual investigation by the FBI is slim, I want to hold out hope. Meanwhile along with the FBI, the mainstream of media and whoever, I think the role of the media stoking hatred against Trump is also worth noting. Below is a nice compilation of the mainstream media lying about the situation:

Ultimately there is so much more to this story. I will be reporting on this and have a ton more to say but ultimately this was an epic failure of our SS. It is now time that we come together as a nation and reconcile what happened with what we are going to do. There must be very hard questions asked and answered and we the people deserve to know what role the apparent security failure had in this. People must be held accountable for the violent rhetoric or other actions they took or failed to just.

Please support us at www.TomRenz.com in our shop or with our affiliates (checkout code Renz) or by going to https://www.givesendgo.com/renzlaw

Leave a comment