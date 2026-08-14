Being Right Hurts - Fauci, mRNA, & COVID

We are finally getting truth about COVID and the mRNA COVID jabs. It is about time and I’m ecstatic to see this happening. That said, I cannot convey in words how sad I am that we couldn’t do more.

I was truly privileged by God to stand with true warriors to fight back against the greatest crimes against humanity in history. The lawyers and doctors that stood against this tyranny were truly heroes and I’m so honored to know them.

Sadly - despite the fact that we did a lot - so many died and will continue to die from these war crimes. We were attacked relentlessly for standing for the truth and, despite doing the right thing, still are pained we couldn’t do more.

On a lighter note - the WNBA nonsense just keeps getting funnier. I officially love Royce White and Enes Freedom. These guys are awesome and I love this story. This show really means something to me... tune in.

*NOTE: WE HAD A TECHNICAL ISSUE AND SOUND CAME BACK IN ABOUT 3-4 MINUTES IN!!!

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