Autism, Iran the AG & RHOA?

Things have been crazy this weekend. We have a rescued pilot who was down in Iran, we have the war for the new AG ramping up, we have political corruption, we have new information on autism, but most importantly, trending today, is RHOA. It’s Monday morning and I already feel like I need a drink.

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