As The Iran War Continues - What About Our Vets?

Today I sat down with my friend Captain Seth Keshel and his wife, Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel for a fun conversation. We had so much to talk about! Like the upcoming midterm elections, the growing frustration many Americans feel toward the political establishment, the MAHA movement, voter engagement, the economy, and most importantly Big Mike’s Microphone. All joking aside, the truth is that decisions being made in Washington today will have lasting consequences heading into the next election cycle, and it’s critical that We The People stay engaged and fight back.

Seth and Rachel share the vision behind RestForWarriors.org, a new initiative dedicated to serving veterans, active-duty service members, and their families through faith-based retreats, counseling, alternative therapies, job training, and long-term support. Rachel shared about the personal loss her family experienced through veteran suicide and how that tragedy helped inspire a mission to provide real solutions for those struggling after military service. Seth shared how military service changes people forever and why veterans possess unique leadership abilities that can continue strengthening our nation if they are given the support they deserve. Their vision is to launch a flagship retreat center in South Dakota that can eventually be replicated across the country, creating a network of healing and restoration for those who have sacrificed so much.

This is such an important initiative, our vets deserve better and what we are seeing with the failures of the VA system is unacceptable. There’s an increasing need for holistic treatment options, as well as the importance of supporting not only veterans themselves but also their families. Please take the time to get involved with Rest For Warriors and donate to the cause.

Follow them right here on substack as well:

Show Sponsor:

Cardio Miracle

Affiliate link: http://www.cardiomiracle.com/TomRenz

Show your heart some love.

Your heart powers everything you do — don’t take it for granted.

CARDIO MIRACLE is a premium heart and health supplement made with over 50 powerful ingredients, including organic beets, carrots, coconut water, pineapple, raspberries, and amino acids like arginine and citrulline.

This advanced formula supports your body’s natural nitric oxide production, helping to:

•Promote healthy circulation

•Boost energy and endurance

•Support immune health

•Enhance performance and recovery

•Support whole-body wellness

Share

And if you want the full breakdowns, the deeper research, and the uncensored analysis behind these stories, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers make this work possible.

Contribute to our ongoing legal work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

Thank you for your support.